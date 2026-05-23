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HomeSportsWWE Star Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up Neighbor Over Elevator Kissing Comment

WWE Star Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up Neighbor Over Elevator Kissing Comment

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wrestler allegedly followed Reap out of the elevator, punched him multiple times, and pushed him to the ground.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Ludwig Kaiser (real name Marcel Barthel) was arrested in Orange County, Florida, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, following a physical confrontation with a neighbor that began over an elevator encounter.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the 35-year-old German-born professional wrestler faces a first-degree misdemeanor battery charge.

An Intimate Encounter Turns Violent

The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Paramount on Lake Eola apartment complex in downtown Orlando, where Barthel is a resident.

A neighbor, identified in court documents as Richard Reap, reported that he entered an apartment elevator and was followed by Barthel and an unidentified woman. As the elevator ascended, Reap stated the couple began behaving in an "uncontrollably intimate" manner, describing it as "aggressively kissing."

When the elevator reached the 12th floor, Reap stepped out of the elevator and turned to the couple, telling them to "please have some manners."

The Physical Assault

According to the affidavit, Barthel immediately escalated the situation. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound wrestler allegedly followed Reap out of the elevator, punched him multiple times, and pushed him to the ground. Reap also told law enforcement that Barthel made additional verbal threats of violence toward him during the attack.

Police Investigation and Surveillance Footage

Responding officers noted that Reap had a large, fresh scratch and noticeable redness on the back of his head, which matched his account of a physical altercation.

Investigators subsequently reviewed the apartment complex's 12th-floor security surveillance footage. Police stated that the video clearly captured a white male matching Barthel's description punching and pushing Reap outside the elevator doors. After Reap positively identified Barthel from a photographic lineup, a warrant was issued for the wrestler's arrest.

Legal Pleadings and Career Implications

Upon learning of the active arrest warrant, WWE star Barthel turned himself in to the Orange County Booking and Release Center on May 20. He was processed and subsequently released later that evening after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

Through his defense attorney, Barthel formally waived his arraignment appearance and entered a written plea of not guilty to the misdemeanor battery charge, maintaining his innocence.

Because the legal situation is pending, Barthel's legal counsel filed an urgent travel motion with the court. The attorney highlighted that Barthel has no prior criminal history globally and needs to travel both out-of-state and internationally to maintain his employment.

The AAA Gimmick

The timing of the arrest is highly critical to Barthel's current career trajectory. He has recently been performing under a mask as the character "El Grande Americano" and is scheduled to compete in a high-stakes "Mask vs. Mask" match against Chad Gable at AAA's Noche de Los Grandes event in Monterrey, Mexico, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has not released an official public statement regarding the arrest or Barthel's current status with the company.

Before You Go

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 May 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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WWE Wrestling News Ludwig Kaiser
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