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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘You’re Too Tall, Go Back Home’: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Brutal Early Rejections On KBC 18

‘You’re Too Tall, Go Back Home’: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Brutal Early Rejections On KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan, during the latest episode of KBC 18, recalled how he faced rejection and harsh scoldings from directors in the early years of his career - and was once even told to go back home.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • On KBC 18, Amitabh Bachchan revealed early industry struggles.
  • He recalled rejections for his height and acting skills.
  • Directors also chastised him for poor delivery and tardiness.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hilariously recalled the scoldings from his early days of rejection and scoldings from the directors in Bollywood.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the Commonwealth Games 2026 winners, which included Lovlina Borgohain, Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar, and Asmita Dey.

Bonding over the rigour of training and discipline, a cheeky query from Asmita about directors scolding megastar Amitabh Bachchan prompted Big B to candidly reminisce about his early days of rejection and tough directors in Bollywood.

When CWG 2026 Gold Medalist Asmita Dey asked, "Just like during our training, whenever we make a mistake or do something wrong, our coaches scold us. So Sir, when you do shows, do your directors scold you too?"

To this, Amitabh Bachchan humorously recalled his early days in Bollywood when he faced rejection due to his tall height and lack of acting skills.

Amitabh Bachchan humorously recalled, "I used to get scolded a lot. In the beginning, I got scolded immensely; 'You don't know anything, acting-wacting, you are too tall, go back home.' Then when I finally got work, it was 'Okay fine, stand over there and say the dialogue. Is this any way to deliver a dialogue?' They would direct me, and slowly I improved."

The actor and host also shared an instance when he was asked to leave the sets of the film because he was late.

"Normally, I always try to reach the set on time, but once I got late. The director was standing outside the set. I arrived borrowing someone else's car since I didn't own one back then. He looked at me and said, 'Shooting is packed up; get out from here' and he asked me to leave the space," added Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary actors in Bollywood who has given Hindi cinema classics like Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer, Mohabbatein, Anand, Silsila and many others.

The actor is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Amitabh Bachchan share memories of being scolded by directors?

He recalled these instances after Commonwealth Games winner Asmita Dey asked if directors ever scolded him during shoots, prompting a humorous recollection.

What kind of scoldings did Amitabh Bachchan receive in his early career?

He was told he didn't know acting, was too tall, and criticized for his dialogue delivery. He also faced initial rejection from directors.

Did Amitabh Bachchan ever get in trouble for being late to a film set?

Yes, once he arrived late, borrowing a car, and the director told him the shooting was packed up and asked him to leave the set.

On what show did Amitabh Bachchan share these anecdotes about his early career?

He shared these stories during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, where he welcomed Commonwealth Games 2026 winners.

Published at : 19 Aug 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati Bollywood KBC18
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