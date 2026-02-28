ICC Reveals Exact Win Margin Pakistan Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinal

T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal qualification Scenarios for Pakistan: International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially outlined the mathematical mountain Pakistan must climb to qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Following England's win over New Zealand, Pakistan's fate is back in their own hands, but the requirements for their final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka are steep.

To surpass New Zealand's Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.390, Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan needs a massive result in Pallekele today.

Qualification Scenarios for Pakistan

ICC has confirmed the following broad margins, noting that specific numbers will be fine-tuned based on the first innings score:

If Pakistan Bats First: They must defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of at least 65 runs. For instance, if Pakistan posts 180, they must bowl out or restrict Sri Lanka to 115 or fewer.

If Pakistan Bats Second: They must successfully chase down Sri Lanka’s target within 13 overs (assuming a standard target of 160). The exact delivery cutoff will depend on the final target set by the Lankans.

Super 8 Points Table - Group 2

England - Points: 6, Played: 3, NRR: +1.096, Status: Qualified

New Zealand - Points: 3, Played: 3, NRR: +1.390, Status: Waiting

Pakistan - Points: 1, Played: 2, NRR: -0.461, Status: Must Win Big

Sri Lanka - Points: 0, Played: 2, NRR: -2.800, Status: Eliminated

The "Why" Behind Math

Pakistan entered the final leg of Super 8s with just 1 point after a washout against New Zealand and a loss to England. While England’s win over New Zealand prevented them from reaching 5 points, it left the Kiwis with a very healthy NRR. Pakistan's current NRR is very negative, meaning only a very big margin win against Sri Lanka can bridge the gap.

