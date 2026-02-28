Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ICC Reveals Exact Win Margin Pakistan Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinal

ICC Reveals Exact Win Margin Pakistan Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinal

Pakistan qualification scenarios for T20 World Cup Semifinal: Pakistan must register a dominant, big-margin win in Pallekele today, to overtake New Zealand’s superior net run rate of +1.390.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal qualification Scenarios for Pakistan: International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially outlined the mathematical mountain Pakistan must climb to qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Following England's win over New Zealand, Pakistan's fate is back in their own hands, but the requirements for their final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka are steep.

To surpass New Zealand's Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.390, Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan needs a massive result in Pallekele today.

Qualification Scenarios for Pakistan

ICC has confirmed the following broad margins, noting that specific numbers will be fine-tuned based on the first innings score:

If Pakistan Bats First: They must defeat Sri Lanka by a margin of at least 65 runs. For instance, if Pakistan posts 180, they must bowl out or restrict Sri Lanka to 115 or fewer.

If Pakistan Bats Second: They must successfully chase down Sri Lanka’s target within 13 overs (assuming a standard target of 160). The exact delivery cutoff will depend on the final target set by the Lankans.

Super 8 Points Table - Group 2

England - Points: 6, Played: 3, NRR: +1.096, Status: Qualified

New Zealand - Points: 3, Played: 3, NRR: +1.390, Status: Waiting

Pakistan - Points: 1, Played: 2, NRR: -0.461, Status: Must Win Big

Sri Lanka - Points: 0, Played: 2, NRR: -2.800, Status: Eliminated

The "Why" Behind Math

Pakistan entered the final leg of Super 8s with just 1 point after a washout against New Zealand and a loss to England. While England’s win over New Zealand prevented them from reaching 5 points, it left the Kiwis with a very healthy NRR. Pakistan's current NRR is very negative, meaning only a very big margin win against Sri Lanka can bridge the gap.

Also on ABP Live | How Pakistan Qualifies For T20 World Cup Semifinals After England vs New Zealand: All Scenarios

Also on ABP Live | Pallekele Weather Forecast: Can Pakistan Still Qualify If PAK vs SL Is Washed Out?



Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What must Pakistan achieve to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals?

Pakistan must win their final Super 8 match against Sri Lanka by a significant margin, aiming to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

What is the qualification scenario if Pakistan bats first against Sri Lanka?

If Pakistan bats first, they need to defeat Sri Lanka by at least 65 runs to overcome New Zealand's superior NRR.

What is the qualification scenario if Pakistan bats second against Sri Lanka?

If Pakistan bats second, they must chase down Sri Lanka's target within 13 overs to qualify, assuming a standard target.

Why does Pakistan need to win by such a large margin?

Pakistan has a very negative Net Run Rate, so a substantial victory is required to bridge the gap with New Zealand's positive NRR.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
PAK Vs SL Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Semifinal Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal Pakistan Qualification Semifinal
