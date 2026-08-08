WATCH: Gambhir Can't Stop Smiling As India Star Hits 4 Sixes In Warm-Up Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurnoor Brar smashed four sixes in warm-up's final over.

Devdutt Padikkal scored a century, strengthening Test selection claim.

Padikkal specifically prepared for Sri Lanka using Kookaburra balls.

India pacer Gurnoor Brar produced an unexpected batting spectacle on Day 2 of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, smashing four sixes in five deliveries during the final over of the day's play.

The left-handed batter took on Sri Lankan spinner Dilum Sudeera and finished the day unbeaten on 36 from just 18 balls, giving India a dramatic finish in Colombo.

Gurnoor Brar Unleashes Six-Hitting Blitz

Devdutt Padikkal took a single from the first delivery of the final over before handing the strike to Gurnoor.

The India pacer immediately went on the attack, hitting Sudeera for two consecutive sixes. He then refused the opportunity to take a single and backed himself to continue attacking.

Gurnoor's decision paid off as he cleared the ropes twice more from the next two deliveries, completing an extraordinary sequence of four sixes in five balls.

He ended the day unbeaten on 36 off 18 deliveries, providing India with a late burst during their warm-up game ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

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Devdutt Padikkal's Century Boosts Test Comeback Chances

While Gurnoor's late assault grabbed attention, Devdutt Padikkal had already made a strong case for himself earlier in the match.

Padikkal scored a century against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Saturday, with his performance coming at an important time for India's Test selection.

Sai Sudharsan's injury-enforced absence has opened up a potential opportunity at No. 3, and Padikkal's hundred could put him firmly in contention for a place in India's XI for the first Test in Galle, beginning August 15.

A return to India's Test side would come nearly two years after Padikkal last featured in the format.

Padikkal Prepared Specifically For Sri Lanka Challenge

Padikkal's strong performance did not come by chance. The Karnataka batter had already begun preparing specifically for the conditions he was likely to encounter in Sri Lanka.

His childhood coach Mohammad Naseeruddin revealed that Padikkal approached him after the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 and asked to begin red-ball training ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Padikkal had played only one match in the tournament because of his India A commitments, but his focus was already on preparing for a possible Test opportunity.

“Devdutt approached me after the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20, where he played only one match because of his India A duties, and wanted to start training with red balls before going to Sri Lanka,” Naseeruddin told PTI.

“It did not matter to him at that time whether he got a place in the XI or not. He wanted to prepare in the best possible way and be ready if a chance came his way. So, we started training with normal red balls.”

Why Padikkal Used Kookaburra Balls In Training

Naseeruddin and Padikkal also adjusted their preparation after considering the conditions expected in Sri Lanka.

The pair began training with Kookaburra red balls, which are used in Sri Lankan Test cricket, while also practising on pitches offering significant turn.

“But then we came up with the idea of using Kookaburra balls in training because they are used in Sri Lanka for Tests. So, he bought those balls and we started practising with them,” Naseeruddin said.

The preparation appears to have paid off, with Padikkal converting his opportunity into a century in the warm-up match.

With Sudharsan unavailable and the first Test against Sri Lanka approaching, Padikkal now has a strong opportunity to make his case for a return to India's Test XI.

Meanwhile, Gurnoor's extraordinary six-hitting finish has provided another memorable moment from India's preparations in Sri Lanka.