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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Gambhir Can't Stop Smiling As India Star Hits 4 Sixes In Warm-Up Test

WATCH: Gambhir Can't Stop Smiling As India Star Hits 4 Sixes In Warm-Up Test

Gurnoor Brar smashes four sixes against Sri Lanka XI in a stunning Test warm-up blitz as Gautam Gambhir's reaction grabs attention. Watch the video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gurnoor Brar smashed four sixes in warm-up's final over.
  • Devdutt Padikkal scored a century, strengthening Test selection claim.
  • Padikkal specifically prepared for Sri Lanka using Kookaburra balls.

India pacer Gurnoor Brar produced an unexpected batting spectacle on Day 2 of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI, smashing four sixes in five deliveries during the final over of the day's play.

The left-handed batter took on Sri Lankan spinner Dilum Sudeera and finished the day unbeaten on 36 from just 18 balls, giving India a dramatic finish in Colombo.

Gurnoor Brar Unleashes Six-Hitting Blitz

Devdutt Padikkal took a single from the first delivery of the final over before handing the strike to Gurnoor.

The India pacer immediately went on the attack, hitting Sudeera for two consecutive sixes. He then refused the opportunity to take a single and backed himself to continue attacking.

Gurnoor's decision paid off as he cleared the ropes twice more from the next two deliveries, completing an extraordinary sequence of four sixes in five balls.

He ended the day unbeaten on 36 off 18 deliveries, providing India with a late burst during their warm-up game ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

WATCH VIDEO

Devdutt Padikkal's Century Boosts Test Comeback Chances

While Gurnoor's late assault grabbed attention, Devdutt Padikkal had already made a strong case for himself earlier in the match.

Padikkal scored a century against Sri Lanka Cricket XI on Saturday, with his performance coming at an important time for India's Test selection.

Sai Sudharsan's injury-enforced absence has opened up a potential opportunity at No. 3, and Padikkal's hundred could put him firmly in contention for a place in India's XI for the first Test in Galle, beginning August 15.

A return to India's Test side would come nearly two years after Padikkal last featured in the format.

Padikkal Prepared Specifically For Sri Lanka Challenge

Padikkal's strong performance did not come by chance. The Karnataka batter had already begun preparing specifically for the conditions he was likely to encounter in Sri Lanka.

His childhood coach Mohammad Naseeruddin revealed that Padikkal approached him after the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 and asked to begin red-ball training ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Padikkal had played only one match in the tournament because of his India A commitments, but his focus was already on preparing for a possible Test opportunity.

“Devdutt approached me after the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20, where he played only one match because of his India A duties, and wanted to start training with red balls before going to Sri Lanka,” Naseeruddin told PTI.

“It did not matter to him at that time whether he got a place in the XI or not. He wanted to prepare in the best possible way and be ready if a chance came his way. So, we started training with normal red balls.”

Why Padikkal Used Kookaburra Balls In Training

Naseeruddin and Padikkal also adjusted their preparation after considering the conditions expected in Sri Lanka.

The pair began training with Kookaburra red balls, which are used in Sri Lankan Test cricket, while also practising on pitches offering significant turn.

“But then we came up with the idea of using Kookaburra balls in training because they are used in Sri Lanka for Tests. So, he bought those balls and we started practising with them,” Naseeruddin said.

The preparation appears to have paid off, with Padikkal converting his opportunity into a century in the warm-up match.

With Sudharsan unavailable and the first Test against Sri Lanka approaching, Padikkal now has a strong opportunity to make his case for a return to India's Test XI.

Meanwhile, Gurnoor's extraordinary six-hitting finish has provided another memorable moment from India's preparations in Sri Lanka.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Gurnoor Brar's significant batting performance in the warm-up match?

India pacer Gurnoor Brar smashed four sixes in five deliveries during the final over of Day 2. He finished unbeaten on 36 from just 18 balls, providing a dramatic end to the day's play.

What specifically did Devdutt Padikkal do to prepare for the Sri Lanka tour?

Padikkal began red-ball training with his coach Mohammad Naseeruddin, specifically using Kookaburra balls which are used in Sri Lankan Tests. They also practiced on pitches offering significant turn.

How has Devdutt Padikkal improved his chances for India's Test selection?

Padikkal scored a century in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. This performance, coupled with Sai Sudharsan's injury, puts him in contention for a potential No. 3 spot in the Test team.

Why did Padikkal use Kookaburra balls during his training?

Padikkal used Kookaburra balls in training because they are the type of balls used in Test cricket in Sri Lanka. This helped him specifically prepare for the conditions he was likely to encounter.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Sri Lanka Cricket Test Cricket India VS Sri Lanka India Cricket Cricket Videos
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