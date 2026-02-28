Pallekele Weather Forecast: Can Pakistan Still Qualify If PAK vs SL Is Washed Out?

Pakistan qualification scenarios for T20 World Cup semifinals: As Pakistan prepares for their Super 8 encounter against Sri Lanka today, Saturday, February 28, 2026, all eyes are on the sky in Kandy. After England's win over New Zealand, Pakistan has a legitimate but difficult mathematical path to T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals - but rain could end it all without a ball being bowled.

Pallekele Forecast: Is Rain Expected?

The latest weather reports from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium bring mostly good news for fans:

Sky Condition: Generally clear with a low of 15°C to 18°C, making for a cool and pleasant evening.

Rain Probability: Extremely low. Most forecasts indicate a 0% to 1% chance of precipitation.

Humidity: Expected to be high (around 74%), which could introduce a significant dew factor in the second innings.

Wind: Light southerly winds at roughly 6 km/h, unlikely to assist swing bowlers significantly.

"Washout" Scenario: Can Pakistan Still Qualify?

The short answer is No. If Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match is abandoned due to rain, the points will be split:

Pakistan's Total: Would move from 1 point to 2 points.

New Zealand's standing: The Blackcaps have already finished their campaign with 3 points.

A washout would mathematically eliminate Pakistan from race to semis, as they would be unable to reach the 3-point mark needed to challenge New Zealand for the second qualifying spot in Group 2. In this event, New Zealand would automatically progress to the semi-finals alongside England.

How Pakistan can qualify for semis

Since the weather is likely to remain clear, the pressure shifts entirely to the field. To overtake New Zealand's superior Net Run Rate (+1.390), Pakistan must achieve a big margin victory:

If Batting First: Pakistan must win by roughly 65 runs.

If Chasing: Pakistan must reach the target in approximately 13.1 overs (assuming a target of 160).

Pakistan Qualification Scenarios For Semifinals

Pakistan Win (Big Margin): Pakistan qualifies for Semi-Finals.

Pakistan Win (but narrow margin): Pakistan eliminated (NZ qualifies on NRR).

PAK vs SL Match Washed Out: Pakistan eliminated (NZ qualifies on Points).

Sri Lanka Win: Pakistan eliminated.