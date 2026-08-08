Top BCCI Official To Visit CoE For Immediate Review; Here’s Why Team India Is In Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI secretary reviews player rehabilitation at Centre of Excellence.

Growing injury list sidelines key players like Bumrah, Sudharsan.

Meeting addresses rehabilitation management, ensuring player fitness.

The growing injury list in Indian cricket has prompted the BCCI to take a closer look at the rehabilitation process at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia is scheduled to meet Head of Cricket VVS Laxman on Sunday to review the rehabilitation management programme after several leading players were ruled out of upcoming international assignments because of injuries.

India are currently without Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep, while Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Prince Yadav are also undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE.

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BCCI To Review Rehabilitation Process

According to PTI, Saikia will travel to Bengaluru to discuss the current injury situation with Laxman and assess how players are progressing through rehabilitation.

A BCCI source told PTI that a meeting between Saikia and Laxman has been scheduled, although it remains unclear whether India head coach Gautam Gambhir or chief selector Ajit Agarkar will join the discussion remotely.

The meeting comes amid increasing scrutiny over India's growing injury list and questions surrounding the management of players returning from fitness setbacks.

Bumrah, Sudharsan Among Major Absentees

Jasprit Bumrah remains sidelined because of swelling in his knee, while Sai Sudharsan is continuing to recover from an injury to his left big toe.

Both players had initially been included in the squad subject to fitness, but the medical team at the CoE decided not to rush their returns after assessing their condition.

Bumrah is reportedly dealing with fluid retention in his knee following an impact injury, which requires additional recovery time before he can return to match action.

Sudharsan has been batting for around 75 minutes a day during rehabilitation, but pain in his big toe has continued to persist.

Several Other Players At The CoE

Harshit Rana is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has been dealing with hamstring and quadriceps issues.

Reports suggest Nitish experienced a setback after attempting to increase his bowling pace during rehabilitation, which placed additional strain on the affected muscles.

Washington Sundar is also unavailable because of a quadriceps injury, while Akash Deep has been out for the longest period after suffering a lower-back stress fracture.

Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Prince Yadav are among the white-ball players currently working on their fitness at the Bengaluru facility.

Injury Management Under Spotlight

The concentration of injuries has brought India's rehabilitation system under greater scrutiny, particularly with several players missing important assignments at the same time.

There have also been reports of differences over return-to-play timelines, with concerns raised about ensuring that players complete all required fitness benchmarks before being cleared for international cricket.

The BCCI's decision to have its secretary personally review the situation underlines the seriousness with which the board is treating the issue.

The upcoming meeting in Bengaluru is expected to focus on the rehabilitation progress of the injured players and the processes being followed to ensure they return to competitive cricket only when fully fit.

Here’s Why Team India Is In Crisis

The growing number of injuries has raised concerns around India's rehabilitation and return-to-play process. Several key players are currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, while others have suffered setbacks or remain unavailable for international cricket.

The situation has also brought the workload of the CoE's Sports Science team under scrutiny, with the unit reportedly operating without a permanent head since Nitin Patel's resignation in early 2025.

There have also been concerns over whether the CoE and selection committee have always been aligned on rehabilitation timelines and player clearances. The cases of Bumrah, Sudharsan, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have added to those concerns.

With multiple players still recovering and important international assignments ahead, the BCCI's review in Bengaluru could provide greater clarity on how India's injury management programme is being handled and whether changes are required.