Team India Injury Crisis: 13 Top Cricketers Under Rehabilitation At BCCI CoE - Full List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Team India faces major injury crisis, 13 players sidelined.

Injured players include Bumrah, Pandya, with knee, hamstring issues.

Overloaded calendar, recurring injuries cause significant player fitness concerns.

BCCI prioritizes strict fitness benchmarks before player return clearance.

Team India are dealing with a major injury crisis, with 13 players currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, according to reports. The list includes senior names such as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, along with several players from India's wider selection pool.

The injuries range from knee, hamstring and quadriceps problems to shoulder issues, stress fractures and a rib fracture. With India preparing for important international assignments, the fitness of these 13 players remains a key concern.

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Here is the reported injury status of all 13 players.

1. Jasprit Bumrah: Left Knee Synovitis

Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from synovitis in his left knee.

According to reports, Bumrah has undergone fluid drainage from the knee and received joint injections. However, he continues to experience discomfort while performing basic jogging drills.

The fast bowler is currently not ready to handle the workload required for competitive cricket, with no fixed timeline for his return.

2. Hardik Pandya: Left-Thigh Quadriceps Injury And Calf Pain

Hardik Pandya is undergoing rehabilitation for a quadriceps injury in his left thigh along with calf pain.

Reports suggest that Pandya had progressed to bowling at 80-90% intensity before a fresh pain flare-up in his right calf forced him to temporarily stop bowling.

He is expected to resume bowling drills from August 10 as he continues his rehabilitation.

3. Washington Sundar: Right Hamstring Injury

Washington Sundar is recovering from a right hamstring injury.

He is undergoing structured physical therapy at the BCCI Centre of Excellence as he works towards resolving recurring hamstring-related concerns.

4. Sai Sudharsan: Stress Reaction In Right Foot

Sai Sudharsan is recovering from a stress reaction in his right foot.

The left-handed batter has resumed net practice for up to 75 minutes, but reports indicate that pain around his toe continues after training sessions.

He is also awaiting a final MRI scan as part of his recovery assessment.

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5. Nitish Kumar Reddy: Left-Thigh Quadriceps Injury

Nitish Kumar Reddy has progressed to the 'Return to Skills' phase of his rehabilitation after suffering a quadriceps injury in his left thigh.

Reports state that he has bowled 16 overs at around 60-70% intensity over the past week while also undergoing sprint conditioning.

His workload is being increased gradually as he works towards full fitness.

6. Harshit Rana: Right Hamstring Strain

Harshit Rana is recovering from a right hamstring strain.

The fast bowler is reportedly making positive physical progress and has been working on his body conditioning while increasing his agility drills.

7. Riyan Parag: Right Shoulder Rehabilitation

Riyan Parag is undergoing rehabilitation following surgery on his right shoulder.

His recovery programme is focused on gradually restoring shoulder mobility, throwing strength and overall match fitness.

8. Yudhvir Singh Charak: Right Shoulder Injury

Yudhvir Singh Charak is sidelined with a right shoulder injury.

He is currently away from bowling activities while completing targeted rehabilitation exercises focused on the rotator cuff and shoulder stabilisation.

9. Varun Chakravarthy: Left Hamstring Strain

Varun Chakravarthy is recovering from a left hamstring strain.

The spinner is completing rehabilitation protocols designed to restore his hamstring strength and running speed before he can return to competitive cricket.

10. Akash Deep: Lower-Back Stress Fracture

Akash Deep is recovering from a stress fracture in his lower back.

According to reports, the fast bowler remains under strict medical supervision and is currently resting to allow the injury to heal completely.

He will begin bowling reconditioning only after the required recovery period.

11. Himanshu Singh: Right Knee Injury

Himanshu Singh is undergoing rehabilitation for a right knee injury.

His current programme involves localised knee therapy aimed at strengthening the muscles around the joint and reducing pressure on the affected area.

12. Suyash Sharma: Knee Injury

Suyash Sharma is recovering from a knee injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

He is undergoing a phased rehabilitation programme focused on resolving the injury before he can resume full spin-bowling activities.

13. Ashok Sharma: Lower-Back And 11th-Rib Fractures

Ashok Sharma is dealing with a lower-back stress fracture as well as an 11th-rib fracture.

Reports indicate that the fast bowler is currently following a demanding rehabilitation programme and has been restricted to non-impact rest.

Medical staff are monitoring his recovery as he works towards healing from both injuries.

Why Is Team India Facing A 13-Player Injury Crisis?

The growing injury list has put the spotlight on India's player workload and recovery management.

Reports have pointed towards the relentless cricket calendar, with international matches and franchise commitments leaving limited windows for players to recover fully between assignments.

There have also been concerns over communication between team management and the Centre of Excellence medical staff regarding return-to-play clearances.

Another concern is the recurrence of injuries among players returning to competitive cricket, particularly in areas such as the quadriceps, hamstrings and lower back.

BCCI Focuses On Fitness Benchmarks

The players undergoing rehabilitation are not expected to return simply because a particular target date has arrived.

According to reports, the BCCI is prioritising fitness benchmarks before allowing players to return to match conditions. Players must complete the required physical tests and medical assessments, including MRI evaluations where necessary, before receiving clearance.

For Team India, the immediate challenge is to manage the 13-player injury list while ensuring that returning players are fully prepared for the demands of international cricket.

(This article is a consolidated report based on injury updates and rehabilitation information published across multiple reports available online. The details have been presented for informational purposes and may change as players undergo further medical assessments and rehabilitation. ABP Live does not independently claim or confirm medical diagnoses beyond the information reported by the cited sources.)