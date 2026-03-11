How ₹131 Crore Will Be Shared Among Team India Players After T20 World Cup Win

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HomeSportsCricketHow ₹131 Crore Will Be Shared Among Team India Players After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

How ₹131 Crore Will Be Shared Among Team India Players After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Along with BCCI reward, India also earned a substantial cash prize from International Cricket Council (ICC).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a massive reward of ₹131 crore for the India national cricket team following their title win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The prize money will be distributed among the players, coaching staff, and the team's support staff.

Under leadership of captain Suryakumar Yadav, Team India delivered an outstanding performance in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament and defeated New Zealand national cricket team in the final to lift the title.

Players to receive biggest share

According to reports, players will receive the largest portion of the ₹131 crore reward. However, BCCI has not yet officially revealed the exact distribution of the prize money. Media reports suggest that the 15-member squad will receive the majority share, while members of the coaching and support staff will be rewarded based on their respective roles.

The reward package also includes the coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, and other staff members who contributed to the team’s campaign. BCCI emphasized that the win was a result of the collective effort of the entire unit, not just the players on the field.

Prize money from ICC as well

Along with BCCI reward, India also earned a substantial cash prize from International Cricket Council (ICC). After defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, India received around $2.34 million (approximately ₹21.5 crore) as the tournament winner’s prize.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, who finished as runners-up, received about $1.17 million (approximately ₹10.75 crore).

Historic campaign for India

India's journey in the 2026 T20 World Cup was remarkable. The team lost only one match during the entire tournament. In the final, India set a massive total of 255 runs while batting first, before the bowlers dominated to secure a comfortable victory over New Zealand.

With this triumph, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times. The victory also marked the first time any team has successfully defended the title in consecutive editions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total reward announced by BCCI for the India national cricket team's T20 World Cup 2026 win?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a massive reward of ₹131 crore for the team.

How will the ₹131 crore reward be distributed among the team?

The prize money will be distributed among the players, coaching staff, and support staff. Players are expected to receive the largest portion.

Besides the BCCI reward, did India receive any prize money from the ICC?

Yes, India earned approximately $2.34 million (around ₹21.5 crore) from the ICC as the tournament winner's prize.

What significant achievements did India accomplish with their T20 World Cup 2026 victory?

India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times and the first to successfully defend the title in consecutive editions.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Prize Money T20 World Cup 2026
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