High Level Security For IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka Deploys Elite Units To Guard The Teams

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the cricketing world prepares for the T20 World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka has announced a security overhaul to ensure the safety of players and fans.

The move follows rising regional tensions and the decision to host all of Pakistan’s matches, including the high-profile clash against India on February 15 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Elite Commandos to Guard Teams

Sri Lankan authorities have confirmed that the tournament will receive the "highest priority" to prevent any disruptions. According to a report by AFP, elite armed commando units, typically reserved for visiting heads of state, will be deployed to protect the participating squads.

An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told AFP, "From the time they step out of the airport till they return to their aircraft, they will be protected by armed guards." This blanket security cover aims to provide a safe environment for the 20 matches scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka between February 7 and March 8.

Focus on the India-Pakistan Rivalry

The spotlight remains firmly on the Group A fixture in Colombo. Sports Minister Sunil Kumara Gamage emphasized the government's commitment to the event’s success. He told AFP that the administration is "paying special attention to the India-Pakistan matches" to manage the logistical and security challenges posed by the fierce rivalry.

The decision to hold these high-profile games in Sri Lanka comes after the ICC adopted a neutral-venue model for Pakistan’s fixtures. This follows a period of heightened friction, including a brief border conflict last year.

Sri Lanka Maintains Neutrality

While the regional cricketing landscape has been marred by withdrawals, most notably Bangladesh’s exit after the ICC refused to move their India-based matches, Sri Lanka has chosen to stay out of the fray.

Cricket Secretary Bandula Dissanayake clarified the nation's stance to AFP, stating, "In these disputes among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we are remaining neutral; all of these are friendly nations."

In preparation for the tournament, Sri Lanka has also upgraded its infrastructure, including installing new floodlights at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo to meet international broadcasting standards.