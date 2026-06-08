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HomeNewsIndiaUS-Iran War: India Urges 'Immediate De-Escalation'; Issues Travel Advisory

US-Iran War: India Urges 'Immediate De-Escalation'; Issues Travel Advisory

India expressed concern over renewed Iran-Israel hostilities, urged de-escalation and diplomacy, and issued advisories asking citizens to avoid Iran and remain vigilant in Israel.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India expressed deep concern over renewed West Asia escalation.
  • India advised citizens: caution in Israel, avoid Iran travel.

India on Monday expressed deep concern over the renewed escalation in West Asia after Iran launched a missile barrage at Israel, warning that the conflict poses serious risks to regional stability, the global economy and energy supplies.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India "deeply regrets" the latest attacks and described the developments as a matter of "utmost concern" for the international community.

Also Read: 'I Call The Shots': Trump Says Netanyahu Has 'No Choice' But To Accept Iran Deal

"The conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies," the statement said.

India urged all sides to immediately de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and continue negotiations aimed at achieving a diplomatic solution.

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA added.

India Issues Travel Advisory For Citizens In Israel, Iran

Amid the deteriorating security situation, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

 

 

The embassy advised Indian citizens to strictly follow safety instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, remain close to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces.

Indian nationals have also been advised to avoid all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice and regularly monitor local news, official announcements and emergency alerts.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv said it remains in close contact with local authorities and will continue issuing updates as necessary.

The Indian Embassy in Iran also reiterated its earlier advisory, asking Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the country.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport," the embassy said.

Also Read: 'Exit Iran By Available Means Of Transport': Indian Embassy In Tehran's Fresh Advisory

Iran Launches Missiles At Israel

The advisories came after air raid sirens sounded across parts of Israel on Sunday as the Israeli military detected and intercepted missiles launched from Iran.

The attack marked the first direct missile barrage from Iran since a ceasefire in the West Asia conflict came into force in April. The missile launches occurred hours after Israeli forces carried out strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards described the attack as a "warning" and cautioned that further Israeli military action could trigger a broader response.

Ceasefire Under Strain As Regional Tensions Rise

Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the armed forces were prepared to respond forcefully if instructed by the government.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official accused the United States and Israel of undermining regional stability and warned that continued military pressure could further weaken ceasefire efforts and diplomatic engagement.

The latest exchange has raised fears that the fragile ceasefire reached earlier this year could unravel, reigniting wider conflict in a region that had witnessed a relative lull in hostilities over recent months.

Before You Go

Breaking: TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil as Rebel MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav Amid Defection Buzz

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's stance on the recent escalation in West Asia?

India expressed deep concern over the renewed escalation after Iran launched missiles at Israel. It deeply regrets the latest attacks and views these developments as a matter of utmost concern for the international community.

What impact has the conflict had, according to India?

India stated that the conflict has caused immense human suffering and had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies. It also poses serious risks to regional stability.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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MEA Travel Advisory INDIA US Iran War Live Updates US IRan War
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