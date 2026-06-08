'Unprofessional' Mohammad Rizwan Slammed By Litton Das For 'Disrespecting' Bangladesh Team

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Litton Das accused Rizwan of refusing traditional post-series handshakes.

Rizwan's unprofessional conduct followed Bangladesh's historic 2-0 sweep.

The animosity stemmed from Rizwan's time-wasting tactics in Tests.

Bangladesh achieved its fourth consecutive Test victory over Pakistan.

BAN vs PAK Test: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has triggered a massive international cricket controversy by accusing former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan of highly disrespectful post-match conduct. The elite stump-operator publicly alleged that the senior Pakistani specialist completely refused to participate in the traditional post-series handshakes during the high-stakes Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 Test series, escalating a tense on-field rivalry into a major talking point following a historic red-ball whitewash in Sylhet.

Unprofessional Post-Match Conduct

The severe diplomatic friction emerged directly after the visiting national squad completed a definitive two-nil series clean sweep against their traditional continental rivals in May 2026.

Litton claimed that the veteran Pakistani wicketkeeper deliberately avoided the entire opposition camp immediately after the conclusion of both closely contested five-day matches.

"I disliked one thing. Whatever happens on the field, once the game is over, everyone should shake hands," Litton told prominent regional media outlet Prothom Alo during a detailed interview.

"After the first Test defeat, Rizwan didn't come to shake our hands, which is very bad. No matter how big a player he is, that shouldn't have happened, whether you lose or win," the format captain added.

Future Tour Relations Placed At Risk

The technically skilled opening batsman emphasized that while individual players often navigate highly charged personal grievances on the field, ignoring an entire national sporting delegation remains completely unacceptable.

"He did the same thing in the second Test as well. He may have an issue with me, but the entire Bangladesh team did nothing to him," Litton observed when reflecting on the frosty tournament conclusion.

"When they play against us next time, should they have any expectation from us? You didn't show respect to the Bangladesh team," the aggrieved wicketkeeper firmly concluded.

Time-Wasting Antics Sparked Initial Sledging

The underlying animosity between the two high-profile stump-keepers initially ignited during a highly physical afternoon session on Day 4 of the definitive second Test match in Sylhet.

Litton grew heavily annoyed by Rizwan's repeated attempts to disrupt the bowling momentum, marching out from behind the stumps to confront the batsman regarding his perceived time-wasting tactics.

The host broadcasters captured the entire unfiltered exchange through the active stump microphone logs, revealing a highly entertaining verbal battle that rapidly expanded into a viral social media sensation.

"The whole Pakistan team did handshakes with us. Only he didn't. It was fully unprofessional of him. Both teams are playing for pride. But you should shake hands no matter the outcome. This act from Rizwan sticks out," Litton explained.

Targets Identified Prior To Series

The Bangladeshi leader clarified that his aggressive tactical approach was entirely intentional, as his analytic unit had identified the veteran player as a premier threat to their defensive bowling structures.

"I know there are only two batters in the Pakistan team that can trouble us. Babar Azam and Rizwan," Litton stated, acknowledging the high statistical record maintained by the top-order pair.

Rizwan's Reputation As Pakistani Idol

The batsman revealed that a mysterious pre-series incident involving the Pakistani star had already created significant doubts in his mind regarding the veteran's widely celebrated international public image.

"Before the first Test, there was an incident. He is an idol in Pakistan. I didn't like that incident. From there, there was a question mark in my mind about him," Litton admitted.

The final confrontation was heavily accelerated by challenging regional climate variables, with daytime temperatures routinely pushing past peak physical safety thresholds during the long afternoon sessions.

"You all know he likes to waste time. I was behind the stumps, and the weather was so hot. I was having a big problem. At that time, I decided to do something," the player concluded.

Historic Red Ball Dominance Established

The spectacular two-zero sweep marks a historic milestone for Bangladesh cricket, representing their fourth consecutive Test match victory over a struggling Pakistan outfit.

The continuous run of form cements their rising authority within the ongoing International Cricket Council World Test Championship cycle, leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board facing immense institutional criticism back home.