INDIA Bloc Meeting: What Mamata Banerjee Told Opposition Leaders Behind Closed Doors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaders agreed to coordinate efforts challenging government on multiple fronts.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met in New Delhi on Monday to sharpen their strategy against the Narendra Modi government on a range of issues, including the economy, unemployment, electoral processes and foreign policy. The meeting, held at the Constitution Club and chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, brought together senior opposition figures such as Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The leaders discussed plans to coordinate their political response both inside and outside Parliament.

Poll Process Under Fire

During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that the process had benefited BJP. She claimed the Election Commission had helped the ruling party secure an advantage.

The issue formed a key part of the opposition's broader criticism of the Centre, with leaders arguing that democratic institutions and constitutional safeguards were under increasing pressure.

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Kharge Targets Economy, Jobs

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said the country was facing multiple challenges, including rising prices, unemployment, irregularities in the examination system and a slowing economy. He alleged that millions of citizens were at risk of losing their voting rights under the guise of the SIR exercise and accused the government of undermining constitutional values.

The Congress president said the opposition had previously demonstrated unity in Parliament on several contentious issues and stressed the need to maintain that cohesion going forward. He pointed to the bloc's joint opposition to controversial legislation, including the delimitation proposal, as an example of effective coordination.

Kharge also voiced concern over the employment situation, arguing that the pace of new investment was insufficient to generate adequate job opportunities for young people. He warned about the future of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and alleged that private monopolies were continuing to expand.

He further criticised recurring problems in the examination system, saying repeated irregularities were affecting the futures of millions of students and denying them fair opportunities. The INDIA bloc leaders agreed to continue coordinating their efforts as they prepare to challenge the government on economic, social and electoral issues in the months ahead.

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