'Stop The Shooting Immediately': Trump Warns Iran And Israel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump urged Israel, Iran to cease hostilities.

He pressed Netanyahu against retaliation after Iran's attack.

Trump claimed peace deal imminent, pushed for immediate negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has urged Israel and Iran to immediately cease hostilities, claiming the two sides are on the verge of a peace agreement that could be signed within days. In a post on Truth Social, Trump called for an end to the exchange of fire and pressed both countries to return to negotiations. His intervention comes amid reports that he has been working behind the scenes to prevent further escalation, warning that fresh military action could jeopardise ongoing efforts to end the three-month conflict.

Peace Deal 'Within Days'

Trump's comments follow reports that he privately urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate after Iran launched missile attacks on Israel on June 7. According to reports, the US President spoke with Netanyahu in an effort to prevent a renewed flare-up from derailing negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire and broader peace agreement.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the two sides were "very close" to a deal and suggested an agreement could be signed as early as Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. He also called on Tehran to return to the negotiating table.

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Trump Presses For Restraint

Trump claimed the Iranian missile strikes caused no major damage and expressed hope that Israel would refrain from launching a military response. He warned that any further retaliation risked prolonging a cycle of conflict that has persisted for decades.

The US President also criticised Israel's strikes on Beirut on June 7, saying he was "not happy" with the attacks.

According to reports, Trump told Netanyahu to pause military operations because a potential agreement was within reach. Trump also suggested that any deal reached between Washington and Tehran would ultimately have to be accepted by the Israeli government.

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