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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's Crazy Backflip Catch Goes Viral, But There's A Twist

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's Crazy Backflip Catch Goes Viral, But There's A Twist

A viral video claiming to show Harmanpreet Kaur taking an impossible somersault catch. Here's the reality behind the viral catch video.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video of cricketer's somersault catch is AI-generated.
  • AI content challenges distinguishing authentic sports footage.
  • Deepfakes increasingly spread misinformation, damage reputations, and violate privacy.
  • Verify sources, strengthen privacy settings to counter deepfake risks.

A viral video showing an Indian women's cricketer pulling off an extraordinary somersault catch has taken social media by storm. The clip appears to show the player sprinting before completing a somersault while taking the ball, with some users claiming the player is Harmanpreet Kaur.

However, the video is not genuine. It is an AI-generated clip that has been circulated across social media, highlighting the growing challenge of distinguishing authentic sports footage from digitally manipulated content.

Viral Catch Video Turns Out To Be AI-Generated?

The footage has been shared widely, with at least one social media account identifying the player as Harmanpreet Kaur. The catch shown in the clip is highly unusual and has attracted attention largely because of how difficult the sequence would be to execute in a real match.

WATCH: Harmanpreet Viral Catch Video

While several users appear to have shared the video for entertainment, AI-generated sports content can also mislead viewers when fabricated footage is presented as genuine.

The incident is another example of how rapidly artificial intelligence tools are making manipulated videos more convincing and easier to circulate.

WATCH POST

Why Deepfakes Are Becoming a Bigger Concern

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to create or manipulate videos, images and audio so that people can appear to say or do things that never happened. Public figures and celebrities are particularly vulnerable because large amounts of their photographs and footage are available online.

Such content can be used to spread misinformation, damage reputations or violate a person's privacy. As the technology improves, identifying manipulated media without careful verification is becoming increasingly difficult.

How Can You Protect Yourself From Deepfakes?

There is no foolproof way to prevent personal content from being misused, but several precautions can reduce the risk.

Avoid posting unnecessary personal photographs and videos publicly, and use stronger privacy settings on social media accounts. Strong, unique passwords and additional account-security measures can also make it harder for unauthorised users to access personal media.

Keeping reliable antivirus software on computers and other devices can provide another layer of protection against malware that could expose personal files.

Users should also be cautious when encountering footage that appears unusually perfect or unrealistic. Checking the original source before sharing can help prevent manipulated content from spreading further.

Watermarks can discourage some forms of unauthorised use, while accurate file metadata can help establish information about the ownership and creation of original media.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the viral somersault catch video featuring an Indian cricketer authentic?

No, the viral video showing an extraordinary somersault catch by an Indian women's cricketer is not genuine. It is an AI-generated clip that has been circulated on social media.

What is the concern with AI-generated sports content?

AI-generated sports content can mislead viewers when fabricated footage is presented as genuine. It highlights the growing challenge of distinguishing authentic sports footage from digitally manipulated content.

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to create or manipulate videos, images, and audio. This makes people appear to say or do things that never actually happened.

How can users protect themselves from manipulated media?

Users can protect themselves by avoiding public posting of personal content and using strong privacy settings. They should also be cautious of unusually perfect footage and check original sources before sharing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Women's Cricket Cricket Deepfake Harmanpreet Kaur AI Video AI Generated Video
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