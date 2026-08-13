‘People Can’t Digest The Truth’: Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence On Gautam Gambhir's Criticism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harbhajan Singh defended Gautam Gambhir amidst recent coaching criticism.

Gambhir's straightforward, team-first approach often attracts negative attention.

Successful in white-ball, Gambhir faces scrutiny over Test team struggles.

Harbhajan Singh On Gautam Gambhir: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed Gautam Gambhir amid the criticism surrounding the head coach, arguing that his outspoken personality may be one reason he attracts so much attention. Speaking to PTI, Harbhajan offered insight into Gambhir's character from their time together as India teammates. According to the former spinner, Gambhir has always been intensely committed to the team's interests and has never been someone to hide his opinions.

Harbhajan also suggested that Gambhir's direct approach can sometimes work against him, particularly when his comments are difficult for people to accept.

Harbhajan Questions Gambhir's Criticism

Harbhajan Singh admitted that he does not understand why coaches so often become the primary target when a team fails to deliver results.

"Why is Gautam getting so much flak? I have never understood why when a team doesn't do well, people always tend to blame the coach. The Gautam that I have known, was a very passionate player of his time, one who always put the team first,"

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The two former India stars shared the dressing room during one of the most successful periods in Indian cricket.

They were part of the teams that won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup four years later.

‘Bitter Truth’ Behind Gambhir’s Straightforward Style

Harbhajan believes Gambhir's willingness to speak his mind may explain why his personality does not always sit comfortably with everyone.

"He is very straightforward. For many people, Gautam might say bitter things but what he speaks is the bitter truth. Now, many people can't digest the truth, and perhaps the tone of his comments makes people feel that he is a slightly difficult person,"

Gambhir took charge of the Indian team with high expectations and has enjoyed considerable success in white-ball cricket.

During his tenure, India won the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

However, the Test side has endured a much tougher period, suffering heavy defeats against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The home series losses to New Zealand and South Africa, in particular, have intensified scrutiny of the coaching setup, with chances of making it to the ICC WTC final seeming bleak.