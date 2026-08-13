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English NewsSportsCricketBangladesh Pacer Forces Australia Into Lowest-Ever Test Total

Bangladesh Pacer Forces Australia Into Lowest-Ever Test Total

Australia were bowled out for 198 against Bangladesh, their lowest Test total against this opposition, as Hasan Mahmud claimed 6/55 in a stunning bowling display.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Aug 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Australia collapsed to 198 in first Test innings vs Bangladesh.
  • Hasan Mahmud took 6/55, dismantling Australian batting.
  • Steve Smith scored 71 amid Australia's record low total vs opposition.

AUS vs BAN Test: Australia endured a stunning batting collapse against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, folding for just 198 after being given only 53 overs to build their first-innings total. The score marked Australia's lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh, underlining the scale of the batting failure. Bangladesh's bowlers kept striking at crucial moments, with Hasan Mahmud producing the standout performance on his first Test appearance against Australia.

Hasan Mahmud Tears Through Australia’s Batting

Australia won the toss and opted to bat, initially appearing comfortable as Travis Head and Jake Weatherald put together a 45-run opening stand.

That promising start quickly disappeared once Bangladesh found a way through the Australian top order.

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Hasan Mahmud became the chief destroyer, repeatedly troubling the batters with his pace and movement.

The 26-year-old finished with outstanding figures of 6/55 from 17 overs, registering his best bowling performance in Test cricket. His victims included major names such as Head and Steve Smith.

Taskin Ahmed and Ibadat Hussain also contributed with two wickets apiece as Bangladesh maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.

Steve Smith Fights Alone As Australia Crumble

While wickets fell around him, Smith provided the only major resistance for Australia. The experienced batter scored a determined 71, but found little support from the other end.

Australia's collapse became particularly severe towards the finish, with the final five wickets disappearing for only 46 runs.

The 198-run total surpassed Australia's previous unwanted record against Bangladesh. Their earlier lowest Test score against the Tigers was 217, recorded in 2017.

It was also Australia's lowest first-innings total in a Test at Darwin.

The result is particularly significant given the history between the two sides. Bangladesh are playing a Test series in Australia for the first time since 2003, when they suffered innings defeats in both matches.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Australia's final score in the first Test against Bangladesh?

Australia was bowled out for just 198 runs in the first innings. This marked their lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh and their lowest first-innings total in a Test at Darwin.

Who was the standout bowler for Bangladesh in the match?

Hasan Mahmud was the chief destroyer for Bangladesh, finishing with outstanding figures of 6/55 from 17 overs. This was his best bowling performance in Test cricket.

How did Steve Smith perform amidst Australia's batting collapse?

Steve Smith provided the main resistance for Australia, scoring a determined 71 runs. However, he found little support from other batters as wickets fell around him.

What is the historical context of this Test series between Australia and Bangladesh?

This is the first time Bangladesh is playing a Test series in Australia since 2003. In their previous tour, Bangladesh suffered innings defeats in both matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Aug 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Josh Hazlewood Hasan Mahmud Australia Vs Bangladesh Pat Cummins
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