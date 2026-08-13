Bangladesh Pacer Forces Australia Into Lowest-Ever Test Total

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia collapsed to 198 in first Test innings vs Bangladesh.

Hasan Mahmud took 6/55, dismantling Australian batting.

Steve Smith scored 71 amid Australia's record low total vs opposition.

AUS vs BAN Test: Australia endured a stunning batting collapse against Bangladesh in the first Test at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin, folding for just 198 after being given only 53 overs to build their first-innings total. The score marked Australia's lowest-ever Test total against Bangladesh, underlining the scale of the batting failure. Bangladesh's bowlers kept striking at crucial moments, with Hasan Mahmud producing the standout performance on his first Test appearance against Australia.

Hasan Mahmud Tears Through Australia’s Batting

Hasan Mahmud sent Steve Smith packing for his fifth wicket and then quickly made it six ✨#MilestoneMoment | @NrmaInsurance | #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/gltfKZSlMl August 13, 2026

Australia won the toss and opted to bat, initially appearing comfortable as Travis Head and Jake Weatherald put together a 45-run opening stand.

That promising start quickly disappeared once Bangladesh found a way through the Australian top order.

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Hasan Mahmud became the chief destroyer, repeatedly troubling the batters with his pace and movement.

The 26-year-old finished with outstanding figures of 6/55 from 17 overs, registering his best bowling performance in Test cricket. His victims included major names such as Head and Steve Smith.

Taskin Ahmed and Ibadat Hussain also contributed with two wickets apiece as Bangladesh maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings.

Steve Smith Fights Alone As Australia Crumble

While wickets fell around him, Smith provided the only major resistance for Australia. The experienced batter scored a determined 71, but found little support from the other end.

Australia's collapse became particularly severe towards the finish, with the final five wickets disappearing for only 46 runs.

The 198-run total surpassed Australia's previous unwanted record against Bangladesh. Their earlier lowest Test score against the Tigers was 217, recorded in 2017.

It was also Australia's lowest first-innings total in a Test at Darwin.

The result is particularly significant given the history between the two sides. Bangladesh are playing a Test series in Australia for the first time since 2003, when they suffered innings defeats in both matches.