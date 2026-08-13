India WTC Final Race: How Many Tests Left? How Many Wins Does Shubman Gill’s Team Need?

India WTC Chances: The second half of 2026 could determine India's fate in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With several crucial fixtures still ahead, the Indian team has little room for slip-ups if it wants to secure a place in the final. India currently sits fifth in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 48.15. That leaves the team needing a strong run in its remaining matches to improve its position and stay in contention.

India’s Remaining WTC Tests

India have nine Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, although only four of them will be played in 2026.

The immediate assignment is a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15.

Read More: Bangladesh Pacer Forces Australia Into Lowest-Ever Test Total

India will then travel to New Zealand for another two-match series in October-November.

The remaining five Tests will come against Australia in early 2027. Here's a quick look at the schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka: 2 Tests, August 2026

India vs New Zealand: 2 Tests, October-November 2026

India vs Australia: 5 Tests, January-February 2027

The four Tests against Sri Lanka and New Zealand could therefore prove particularly important before India enters the five-match Australia series.

How Many Wins Does India Need?

India's most straightforward route would be to win all four Tests against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Such a run would significantly improve their position before the five-Test series against Australia.

Based on the current scenario, at least seven wins from India's remaining nine Tests would put the team in a strong position to challenge for a place in the WTC final.

However, seven victories would not guarantee qualification. The final equation will also depend on how other contenders perform in their remaining fixtures.

That makes every upcoming Test crucial for India, with the Sri Lanka series serving as the first major test of their WTC ambitions.

India’s WTC Record So Far

India's campaign has produced mixed results. The team drew its five-Test series in England 2-2 before completing a 2-0 victory over the West Indies.

However, the subsequent series against South Africa ended in a 0-2 defeat, leaving India needing a strong recovery in the remainder of the cycle.

With a PCT of 48.15, India cannot afford another prolonged run of poor results.