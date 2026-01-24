Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt India vs New Zealand In Guwahati?

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt India vs New Zealand In Guwahati?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, January 25, with the match set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 10:43 PM (IST)

India currently enjoy a 2-0 advantage in the T20I series against New Zealand, and a win in Sunday's IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match would see Suryakumar Yadav’s side seal five-match series 3-0.

The upcoming IND vs NZ 3rd T20I is scheduled to be played at ACA Stadium (Barsapara) in Guwahati, a venue where India's T20 record stands at one win and two defeats. Weather conditions could play a role, with rain predicted in the city on match day.

Guwahati weather forecast

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday, January 25, with the match set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Skies are expected to remain largely clear, with forecasts suggesting minimal chances of rain and no threat of thunderstorms, pointing toward a smooth, uninterrupted contest. Current estimates place the likelihood of rainfall at just 3 percent.

Temperatures are expected to hover around 21°C at 6 PM, dipping to around 17°C by 9 PM.

Barsapara pitch report

The surface at the ACA Stadium is generally batting-friendly, with a red-soil pitch that offers good bounce and pace. Dew often becomes a factor as the evening progresses, making the toss important. Fast bowlers may find some early swing, but overall, conditions favour the batters. Teams winning the toss are likely to opt to bowl first, and a high-scoring contest is on the cards.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium - T20 record

India have featured in three T20Is at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium so far, managing just one win. In 2023, Australia beat India by five wickets at the venue, while India registered a 16-run win over South Africa in 2022. The first-ever T20I at the ground also ended in an Australian win, by four wickets.

Update on Axar Patel's availability

There is still uncertainty surrounding Axar Patel's availability, as he picked up an injury in the series opener. Kuldeep Yadav replaced him in the playing XI for second T20I. India also chose to rest Jasprit Bumrah in Raipur, handing an opportunity to Harshit Rana, and Bumrah could once again be given a break in the third match.

New Zealand, despite making three changes after losing the first game, suffered a heavy defeat in the second T20I. With India on the brink of a series win, the Guwahati clash is a must-win encounter for the visitors.

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
