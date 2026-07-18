Is There A Conspiracy Against Rohit Sharma? Rumours Persist Despite BCCI's Assurance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI officially denies Rohit Sharma's ODI career is ending.

Conflicting reports from unnamed sources suggest selectors plan changes.

Rohit's recent poor form intensifies scrutiny over his future.

Crucial Lord's match could determine future debate intensity.

The BCCI has publicly dismissed reports suggesting Rohit Sharma is nearing the end of his ODI career. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI that there has been no discussion about the India captain playing his final international match at Lord's, adding that Rohit remains part of the team's plans.

Yet the speculation has refused to disappear.

Over the past week, multiple reports citing unnamed BCCI sources have claimed that India could begin transitioning away from Rohit before the 2027 ODI World Cup. That raises a question which remains unanswered: if there is no discussion within the board, why do reports suggesting otherwise continue to emerge?

Official Denial And Media Reports Tell Different Stories

Saikia's comments to PTI appeared to shut down rumours of Rohit's immediate exit. However, fresh reports have continued to suggest that the selectors are considering a change at the top of the order.

There is no public evidence that Rohit has been asked to retire or that a decision has been taken on his future. But the repeated appearance of such reports, many attributed to unnamed board sources, has only added to the scrutiny around the former India captain.

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Whether those reports reflect internal discussions, differing opinions within Indian cricket, or simple speculation remains unclear.

Rohit's Recent Numbers Explain Why The Debate Exists

The discussion around Rohit's future has been fuelled by his form as much as the reports.

In eight ODIs in 2026, Rohit has managed only one half-century, which came against Afghanistan. He has failed to cross 30 in six of those eight innings.

His last ODI century came against Australia in October last year, and he has not looked at his fluent best during the ongoing series against England.

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In the opening ODI, Rohit scored 11 off 21 balls before being dismissed. In the second match at Cardiff, he made 26 off 47 deliveries, struggling to find his usual rhythm during the chase.

Those returns are well below the aggressive standards he has set throughout his ODI career, making questions about his future almost inevitable.

Lord's Record Adds Another Talking Point

The series decider at Lord's brings another statistic into focus.

Rohit has played four white-ball internationals at the historic venue, two ODIs and two T20Is, scoring 29 runs in total.

In ODIs at Lord's, he has scored 15 runs across two innings, including a duck in his most recent appearance. In T20Is, he managed scores of 5 and 9.

While past records do not determine future performances, another low score is likely to intensify the debate around India's opening combination.

One Match May Not Decide His Future, But It Will Shape The Conversation

India and England head into Sunday's third ODI with the series level at 1-1, making Lord's an important contest for both teams.

A strong innings from Rohit would shift attention back to India's series ambitions and quieten some of the speculation surrounding his place in the side. Another failure, however, is likely to keep the discussion alive, regardless of the BCCI's public backing.

For now, the board's official position remains unchanged. Rohit Sharma is still part of India's plans. But until the flow of conflicting reports stops or his form returns, questions over his ODI future are unlikely to disappear.