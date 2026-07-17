Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI against England due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury while running between the wickets during India's innings in the previous match.
India's Lord's Plan Takes A Hit As Star Cricketer Ruled Out Of ODI Decider Against England
England vs India 3rd ODI: India all-rounder Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Lord's ODI decider against England due to a bad hamstring injury sustained in Cardiff.
- Washington Sundar ruled out of 3rd ODI due to hamstring.
- Injury occurred batting; India's coach confirmed serious nature.
- England leveled series 1-1, Joe Root guided victory.
- India's batting struggled, setting up a decisive final match.
England vs India 3rd ODI: India have been dealt a major blow ahead of the ODI series decider against England at Lord's on Sunday, with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out because of a hamstring injury. The three-match series is level at 1-1 after England bounced back with a win in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
Sundar Injured While Running Between The Wickets
Sundar suffered the injury while taking his first run during India's innings. The all-rounder appeared to be in discomfort immediately and received treatment from the team physio on the field before continuing briefly.
He managed just two runs from five balls before being dismissed, and his movement suggested the injury had worsened. His absence leaves India without an additional spin-bowling option and a useful lower-order batter for the deciding match.
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Batting Coach Confirms Injury Concern
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed after the match that Sundar's injury appears to be serious.
"Washington's injury which he had when he ran his first run to mid-off. His hamstring, I think, it looks like a bad injury, and next ball he got out."
The team management is expected to assess his recovery timeline before deciding on the next course of treatment. His injury also forces India to rethink the balance of the playing XI for the series decider.
Joe Root Leads England's Fightback
England levelled the series after Joe Root guided the hosts to victory with an unbeaten 99. Chasing 234, England found themselves at 125 for 5 before Root and Will Jacks added a crucial 72-run partnership to steady the innings.
The hosts eventually reached the target with four wickets to spare, erasing India's six-wicket victory in the opening ODI and setting up a winner-takes-all contest at Lord's.
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India's Batting Under Pressure Ahead Of Final ODI
India's batting struggled for consistency in Cardiff. Rohit Sharma scored 26 from 47 balls before being dismissed, while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries to help India post 233.
However, the total proved insufficient as England completed the chase comfortably, leaving India with selection decisions to make ahead of the final ODI.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Washington Sundar ruled out of the 3rd ODI?
How does Sundar's injury impact India's team for the deciding match?
His absence leaves India without an additional spin-bowling option and a useful lower-order batter. His injury also forces the team to rethink the balance of the playing XI for the series decider.
What is the current status of the ODI series between England and India?
The three-match series is level at 1-1 after England bounced back with a win in the second ODI. This sets up a winner-takes-all contest at Lord's.
Who was key in England's victory in the second ODI?
Joe Root guided the hosts to victory with an unbeaten 99, chasing 234. He and Will Jacks added a crucial 72-run partnership to steady the innings.
What were India's batting issues in the second ODI?
India's batting struggled for consistency in Cardiff, with Rohit Sharma scoring only 26 runs. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, their total of 233 proved insufficient.