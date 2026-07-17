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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma's World Cup 2027 Exit True? Major 'BCCI' Update Reveals Truth

WATCH: Rohit Sharma's World Cup 2027 Exit True? Major 'BCCI' Update Reveals Truth

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Journalist Vimal Kumar confirms via BCCI officials that Rohit Sharma's retirement reports are false and he will play the 2027 World Cup.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI officials denied Rohit Sharma's ODI phase-out reports.
  • Journalist Vimal Kumar confirmed Rohit playing 2027 World Cup.
  • Speculation suggested replacing Rohit with younger players for 2027.
  • Officials stated Rohit remains integral to India's 2027 plans.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have dismissed reports claiming Rohit Sharma is set to be phased out of India's ODI setup ahead of the 2027 World Cup. The clarification came after senior cricket journalist Vimal Kumar spoke to multiple board officials amid growing speculation over the veteran opener's future.

The reports had claimed that India's selectors were planning to move on from Rohit and begin building a younger top order before the next ODI World Cup. However, according to Kumar, BCCI officials denied that any such decision had been taken.

Vimal Kumar Shares What BCCI Officials Told Him

After speaking to several senior officials, Kumar said there was no truth to the reports linking Rohit with an early exit from India's ODI plans.

He shared the board's position in a video, saying:

"I spoke to several BCCI officials regarding Rohit Sharma's retirement. Everyone told me that these reports are nothing but media-created rumours. Rohit Sharma is going to play the World Cup 2027."

His comments came after widespread speculation on social media and in sections of the media suggested Rohit's place in the ODI side was under threat.

WATCH VIDEO

No Change In India's ODI Plans

According to Kumar, the officials he spoke to made it clear that Rohit continues to be part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. They also denied reports suggesting the selectors had already decided to replace him with a younger opener.

While India is expected to continue giving opportunities to younger players, the board has not indicated any change in Rohit's status within the ODI team.

The clarification is expected to put to rest speculation surrounding the captain's future, with the focus now shifting back to India's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are reports about Rohit Sharma being phased out of India's ODI team true?

No, senior BCCI officials have dismissed reports claiming Rohit Sharma is set to be phased out. They stated these reports are media-created rumors.

Will Rohit Sharma play in the 2027 ODI World Cup?

Yes, according to BCCI officials, Rohit Sharma is part of India's plans and is expected to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. They denied any decision to replace him.

Who clarified the rumors regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future?

Senior cricket journalist Vimal Kumar spoke to multiple BCCI officials who clarified that the reports were baseless rumors. He shared their position in a video.

Is the BCCI planning to replace Rohit Sharma with a younger opener?

BCCI officials denied that any decision has been taken to replace Rohit Sharma with a younger opener. While younger players will get opportunities, Rohit's status remains unchanged.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs India BCCI Lord's Stadium Vimal Kumar Rohit Sharma Exit Rohit Sharma Retirement
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