Dropped By RCB Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations, Cricketer Set For Comeback

Fast bowler Yash Dayal is set to return to competitive cricket after a prolonged absence from the game. The pacer had been away from the field amid legal proceedings stemming from allegations made against him by a woman.

During this period, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opted not to include him in their IPL 2026 plans. Recently, Dayal also entered a new phase in his personal life by getting married.

Yash Dayal comeback update

Now, the left-arm seamer is preparing for a comeback through the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. According to a report by The Times of India, Gorakhpur Lions have retained Dayal for the upcoming season. The franchise has also retained Aryan Juyal and Siddharth Yadav, while a mini-auction is expected to be held later this month.

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The report quoted Uttar Pradesh T20 League Governing Council (UPCA) Chairman Sanjay Kapoor as confirming Dayal's availability for the tournament.

UPCA Secretary Prem Manohar Gupta stated that the association would issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the player, allowing him to participate in domestic and league cricket. Gupta added that all necessary legal formalities had been completed.

Yash Dayal was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad that secured the franchise's maiden IPL title. Although he remained associated with the team in 2026, he did not feature in the campaign due to the ongoing legal matter. RCB had retained him ahead of the season for ₹5 crore.

When Did Yash Dayal Last Play?

Yash Dayal's last competitive appearance came on June 3, 2025, in the IPL 2025 final held in Ahmedabad. Since then, he has not played a professional match.

The 27-year-old has built an impressive domestic record over the years. In first-class cricket, he has taken 84 wickets in 27 matches. He has also claimed 36 wickets in 23 List A games and 66 wickets in 71 T20 matches, establishing himself as one of Uttar Pradesh's prominent pace-bowling prospects.