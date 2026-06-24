10 Top Cricketers Accused Of Sexual Assault: 2 Indians, 4 Pakistanis In Infamous List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ten cricketers faced accusations of sexual assault or misconduct.

Some cricketers faced charges, later acquitted, or claims retracted.

Others faced investigations, arrests, but no formal convictions followed.

10 Top Cricketers Accused Of Sexual Assault: The global cricket landscape has repeatedly been shaken by severe off-field legal controversies involving prominent international athletes. This detailed investigative digest compiles documented archive reports and formal police filings concerning ten high-profile players who have faced public accusations, criminal investigations, or formal court proceedings regarding alleged sexual assault and physical misconduct across their professional careers.

1. Yash Dayal (India)

The left-arm fast bowler faced intense media scrutiny following a sequence of highly publicised legal complaints registered against him. Media updates confirmed that an initial police report was lodged at the Indirapuram station in Ghaziabad, where a local woman alleged physical exploitation during a multi-year relationship.

Further reports from The Hindu documented that a separate, second case was subsequently registered by the Jaipur police under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Legal representatives for the sportsperson strongly contested the baseline claims during local bail hearings, maintaining that the interactions occurred strictly within public venues.

2. Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

In December 2021, an official first information report was formally registered by local authorities in Islamabad naming the veteran international leg-spinner. Media reports highlighted that the initial legal complaint alleged the cricketer had actively aided an acquaintance who faced accusations of assaulting a minor.

The controversial case drew widespread condemnation across regional administrative boards before a sudden legal shift occurred. The primary complainant subsequently chose to retract the specific allegations against the athlete, prompting federal police investigators to remove his name entirely from the active case files.

3. Amit Mishra (India)

The veteran Indian spin bowler was arrested by local law enforcement officials in Bengaluru in October 2015. The immediate detention followed a formal criminal complaint submitted by a woman who alleged physical assault and wrongful confinement inside a luxury hotel suite.

The professional sportsman was subsequently released on bail parameters after cooperating with the initial interrogation procedures. The high-profile legal matter eventually wound down through administrative channels without proceeding to a definitive criminal conviction in a court of law.

4. Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)

The prominent Asian leg-spinner, who achieved global recognition representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, was arrested by authorities in late 2022. A district court in Kathmandu initially convicted the player of assaulting an 18-year-old woman, handing down a lengthy custodial sentence.

However, the legal situation shifted dramatically during subsequent appellate reviews. In May 2024, the Patan High Court officially overturned the previous judicial decision, completely acquitting the young spinner of all formal charges due to a distinct lack of corroborating prosecution evidence.

The legendary World Cup-winning captain and subsequent Prime Minister became the subject of intense public debate following severe personal disclosures. His former spouse, Reham Khan, published a controversial self-titled memoir in 2018 detailing various instances of alleged personal misconduct and inappropriate domestic behavior.

Additionally, politician Ayesha Gulalai had previously levelled separate public accusations of harassment against the political figure in 2017. Despite the intense media storms generated by these high-profile statements, no formal criminal indictments were ever pursued through the judiciary.

6. Danushka Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)

The international top-order batsman was arrested by New South Wales police detectives in Sydney in November 2022 during the T20 World Cup. A local woman alleged that the touring athlete had subjected her to non-consensual sexual actions inside a residential property.

The national cricket board immediately implemented an indefinite sporting suspension while the complex international trial progressed. In September 2023, an Australian judicial panel officially found the player not guilty, clearing him of all formal indictments.

7. Mohammad Akram (Pakistan)

During an official international tour of South Africa in 1997, the young Pakistani fast bowler was arrested by local security personnel. The immediate police action followed an intense dispute and subsequent assault allegations filed by a complainant at a Johannesburg hotel.

The national tour management intervened rapidly to navigate the delicate diplomatic and legal standoff. The criminal case was eventually settled entirely out of court through structured financial mediation, allowing the bowler to return home immediately.

8. Makhaya Ntini (South Africa)

The iconic South African fast bowler was initially convicted of rape by a local magistrate in 1999 following an incident at a stadium in East London. The athlete consistently maintained his absolute innocence, receiving immense support from his domestic sporting federation during the tense process.

The judicial decision was entirely set aside during a comprehensive appellate review conducted later that same year. The superior court determined that the initial prosecution arguments contained severe structural inconsistencies, resulting in a full acquittal.

9. Zulqarnain Haider (Pakistan)

The former international wicketkeeper, who drew global headlines by abruptly fleeing a national team hotel in 2010, was later involved in local legal disputes. Reports indicated that family-related complaints regarding harassment and domestic arguments were brought before civil authorities.

The various legal arguments remained confined primarily to regional mediation frameworks rather than progressing to advanced criminal prosecutions. The athlete subsequently remained detached from the mainstream international sporting setup following the resolution of these personal matters.

10. Scott Kuggeleijn (New Zealand)

The international bowling all-rounder was twice subjected to criminal prosecution in New Zealand following a formal complaint filed by a woman in 2015. The initial legal proceedings resulted in a hung jury, forcing a comprehensive second trial framework before the local judicial authorities.