Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom David Miller scored 142 runs against Australia in ODI.

Miller's innings broke two significant ODI records.

He hit nine sixes, surpassing Kieron Pollard's mark.

David Miller reminded the cricket world of his enduring class with a spectacular 142 against Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series. The 37-year-old South African, who currently does not hold a central contract but remains part of the national setup, produced a breathtaking assault at the crease. Miller tore apart the Australian bowling attack with 12 fours and nine sixes during his 93-ball stay. The innings was not only match-defining but also pushed Miller further into the record books.

Miller Rewrites ODI Record Books

David Miller now has the highest individual ODI score by a batsman coming in at No. 5 or below against Australia.

The innings also gave him the most ODI centuries against Australia from that position or lower in the batting order.

Read More: Not Just Kohli! David Miller Joins Record-Breaking Party With Cracking ODI Ton

Miller’s latest effort also surpassed his previous personal best against Australia. He had earlier scored 139 in Hobart in 2018, but his remarkable display in this match comfortably eclipsed that mark.

Nine Sixes Add To Miller’s Big-Hitting Legacy

The South African unleashed nine maximums during his record-breaking innings.

That tally moved him past Kieron Pollard, who had previously held the mark with eight sixes in an ODI innings against Australia.

Miller now sits fourth on the list for most sixes hit against Australia in a single ODI innings, while Rohit Sharma sits at the top.

His performance came at a time when questions could easily have been asked about his place in the international setup, given that he is currently without a central contract. Instead, Miller responded in the most emphatic way possible, a spectacular century at 37-years of age.

Interestingly, Miller’s record-filled outing came on the same day that Virat Kohli also struck a century against West Indies in India, breaking two major records.