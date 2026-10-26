Jamia Protest: Fresh Clashes Break Out Despite Election Order, Students Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students protested for union elections; scuffles broke out.

University ordered elections, but students found timeline insufficient.

Protesters demand definite election schedule and constitution approval.

Scuffles broke out between protesting students and paramilitary personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday as students refused to call off their agitation for the restoration of students' union elections, despite the university issuing an order for the polls earlier in the day.

Some protesters were detained, and security was tightened as police personnel prevented students from entering the campus. The protesters raised slogans against the university administration. Classes across all courses had been shifted to online mode amid the nearly two-week-long agitation.

Jamia Orders Students' Union Elections Within 15 Days

Earlier on Monday, the university ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. It also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest and provided for a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the agitation.

However, the protesting students said the measures were insufficient, arguing that the administration had not announced a definite timeline for the elections.

Rehan Khan, one of the two students on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 12 days, alleged that the administration was attempting to distract protesters from their demands.

"Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived and dates for polls be declared," he said, questioning the absence of a deadline for approving the constitution.

"The notice provided by the university is them trying to distract us, but we will not go back until our demands are met," Khan told PTI.

He alleged that the administration wanted the protesters to accept the notice and end their hunger strike. He also claimed that attempts had been made to force them to break their fast.

Students Question Timeline For Constitution Approval

Khan said the administration had told the protesters that a draft constitution would be prepared by December 20, after which it would be approved and election dates announced within 15 days.

"Even if the constitution is drafted by December 20, what is the guarantee that the administration will accept the constitution?" he asked, adding that the students had also sought a definite timeline for its approval.

The university's order followed consideration of a demand letter submitted by the hunger-striking students and their delegates.

The order also stated that the protesting students had agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference for defamatory statements, actions or social media posts against the administration and remove such posts from social media platforms. It further stated that the protest would be called off immediately following the order's issuance.

Students Demand Restoration Of Union, Withdrawal Of Disciplinary Action

The agitation centres on the demand for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), whose elections have not been held since 2006.

Four students had earlier been on an indefinite hunger strike. The protesters have also demanded a time-bound election schedule, withdrawal of disciplinary action and an inquiry into alleged excesses by security personnel.

Amid escalating tensions, the university had shifted classes across all courses to online mode and advised students to avoid visiting the campus. It had also announced that university gates and libraries would remain closed until further notice.

The administration said a seven-member committee of professors had held multiple rounds of talks with the protesters. It also said a committee to draft the JMISU constitution was notified on October 21.

However, the protesting students maintained that setting up the drafting committee was insufficient without a definite timeline for the elections and the inclusion of student representatives in the process.