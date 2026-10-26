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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: India Star Lashes Out At Umpire After Controversial Dismissal At 199

WATCH: India Star Lashes Out At Umpire After Controversial Dismissal At 199

Devdutt Padikkal reacts after being given out for 199 against New Zealand A, missing a double century by one run in India A's unofficial Test. Watch the video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devdutt Padikkal scored 199 for India A's innings.
  • Umpire dismissed Padikkal caught behind at 199 runs.
  • Padikkal visibly disagreed, questioning the sudden decision on field.
  • India A secured significant lead, ending day at 488/8.

Devdutt Padikkal came within touching distance of a double century before an umpiring decision brought his innings to an abrupt end during India A's unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln. The left-hander was dismissed for 199, with his reaction to the decision becoming a major talking point.

Padikkal was batting one run short of 200 when Gibson delivered a ball down the leg side. Wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay collected it and New Zealand A appealed for a catch behind. Umpire Brad Wilson upheld the appeal, leaving the India A batter visibly unhappy.

Watch the video of Padikkal's reaction to the dismissal below.

Padikkal Questions Decision After Being Given Out On 199

Padikkal appeared to indicate that the delivery had passed away from his bat as he reacted to the umpire's decision. The ball seemed to travel down the leg side and appeared to pass the bat before making contact with his pads and reaching the wicketkeeper.

The batter remained at the crease briefly, expressing his frustration before leaving the field. The dismissal ended an innings that had placed India A in a strong position in the four-day contest.

The decision proved particularly frustrating given how close Padikkal was to reaching the 200-run mark. However, the available footage and the batter's reaction alone do not establish whether the umpire made an incorrect call.

Devdutt Padikkal's 199 Puts India A In Command Against New Zealand A

Despite missing out on a double century, Padikkal's 199 formed the centrepiece of India A's batting effort in the first unofficial Test at Lincoln.

Contributions from Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod and Washington Sundar also helped the visitors build a substantial total. Sundar reached his half-century and remained unbeaten at 51 at the close of play on Day 3, while Akash Deep was yet to score.

India A finished the day at 488/8, holding a lead of 284 runs over New Zealand A. The visitors were therefore firmly positioned after a strong batting display, with Padikkal's near-double century among the standout performances of the match.

While the team will value the sizeable lead, Padikkal's dismissal at 199 is likely to remain one of the most discussed moments from the day's play.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversial incident involving Devdutt Padikkal?

Devdutt Padikkal was controversially dismissed for 199, just one run short of a double century, during an unofficial Test against New Zealand A. The umpire upheld an appeal for a catch behind.

Why was Devdutt Padikkal unhappy with the umpire's decision?

Padikkal was unhappy because he appeared to indicate the delivery, which went down the leg side, had passed away from his bat. He believed he was not out.

How many runs did Devdutt Padikkal score before his dismissal?

Devdutt Padikkal scored 199 runs, falling just one run short of reaching a double century. His dismissal was a major talking point due to its controversial nature.

Was the Decision Review System (DRS) available during the unofficial Test?

No, the Decision Review System (DRS) is not available in unofficial Test matches. This meant the umpire's decision could not be challenged.

How did India A perform after Devdutt Padikkal's innings?

India A finished Day 3 at 488/8, establishing a significant lead of 284 runs over New Zealand A. Padikkal's 199 was central to their strong position.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
India A Cricket News Indian Cricket Devdutt Padikkal Breaking News New Zealand A ABP Live Cricket Videos
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