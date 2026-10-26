Beijing Responds To Arunachal Face-Off Reports, Calls For Border Stability With India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ITBP chief confirmed ongoing face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh locations.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said Beijing had strictly complied with agreements and understandings with India, responding to reports of continuing face-offs between the two sides in Arunachal Pradesh. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Chinese forces were conducting routine patrols and border management activities to safeguard territorial sovereignty and stability. He urged India to work with China to implement existing understandings and maintain peace along the frontier.

Beijing’s Response

Guo said China remained in communication with India through diplomatic and military channels. He urged New Delhi to work with Beijing to implement existing understandings and take concrete steps to preserve peace and tranquillity along the border.

The statement followed remarks by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on reports of face-offs involving Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh. On Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the border situation was disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverged from established patrolling patterns.

Jaiswal said both countries continued to use diplomatic and military mechanisms to address unresolved issues and prevent misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He added that the two sides had agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in selected areas.

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Face-Offs Reported

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur had said face-offs with Chinese forces had occurred at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh and were continuing. He also referred to the role played by the ITBP’s Shaurya commando teams during the confrontations.

The reported incidents have renewed attention on border management in the eastern sector, where India and China maintain competing positions along an undemarcated frontier. Details about the specific locations and circumstances of the face-offs have not been publicly outlined in full.

India has maintained that peace and tranquillity along the border are essential to the broader development of bilateral relations.

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