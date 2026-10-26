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English NewsNewsBeijing Responds To Arunachal Face-Off Reports, Calls For Border Stability With India

Beijing Responds To Arunachal Face-Off Reports, Calls For Border Stability With India

China says it has honoured border agreements with India amid reported face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh, urging both sides to maintain peace.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ITBP chief confirmed ongoing face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh locations.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday said Beijing had strictly complied with agreements and understandings with India, responding to reports of continuing face-offs between the two sides in Arunachal Pradesh. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Chinese forces were conducting routine patrols and border management activities to safeguard territorial sovereignty and stability. He urged India to work with China to implement existing understandings and maintain peace along the frontier. 

Beijing’s Response

Guo said China remained in communication with India through diplomatic and military channels. He urged New Delhi to work with Beijing to implement existing understandings and take concrete steps to preserve peace and tranquillity along the border.

The statement followed remarks by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on reports of face-offs involving Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh. On Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the border situation was disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverged from established patrolling patterns.

Jaiswal said both countries continued to use diplomatic and military mechanisms to address unresolved issues and prevent misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He added that the two sides had agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in selected areas.

Also Read: MP/MLA Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Amit Shah

Face-Offs Reported

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur had said face-offs with Chinese forces had occurred at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh and were continuing. He also referred to the role played by the ITBP’s Shaurya commando teams during the confrontations.

The reported incidents have renewed attention on border management in the eastern sector, where India and China maintain competing positions along an undemarcated frontier. Details about the specific locations and circumstances of the face-offs have not been publicly outlined in full.

India has maintained that peace and tranquillity along the border are essential to the broader development of bilateral relations. 

Also Read: 'Brazil Is No One's Backyard': Trump Critic Lula da Silva's Swipe At US After Winning Presidential Election

Input By : ANI

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh India China LAC
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