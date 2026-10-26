Kharge Sets 2 Conditions Ahead Of November 1 ‘Vote Chori’ Rally, Issues Fresh Statement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traders requested rally postponement, fearing Rs 10,000 crore disruption.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged supporters to attend the ‘Save the Vote, Save the Country’ rally in Delhi on November 1, accusing the government of ignoring inflation and presiding over alleged large-scale “vote theft”. His appeal comes as the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has asked Rahul Gandhi to postpone the rally, warning that demonstrations near Ramlila Maidan could disrupt festive-season trade worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Kharge Targets Government

In his appeal, Kharge said people were struggling with rising prices during the festive season, accusing the government of prioritising electoral gains over public concerns.

He alleged that millions of Indians faced threats to their constitutional right to vote and held Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar responsible for the alleged irregularities, claiming he had acted on the instructions of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

साथियों, यह त्योहार का मौसम है, लेकिन इस समय आप कमरतोड़ महँगाई से जूझ रहे है। पर सरकार को इसकी बिल्कुल भी चिंता नहीं, क्योंकि वह सिर्फ़ वोट चोरी करना जानते है। वोट चोरी बड़े पैमाने पर हुई है और अब भी हो रही है। करोड़ों भारतीयों का मत देने का संवैधानिक हक़ ख़तरे में है। इसके लिए CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार ही ज़िम्मेदार है। उन्होंने यह सब कुछ प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री के कहने पर किया है। सभी विपक्षी दलों की माँगे है : · ज्ञानेश कुमार इस्तीफ़ा दें · SIR प्रक्रिया को तत्काल रोका जाए इसी सिलसिले में 1 नवंबर को नई दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में "वोट बचाओ, देश बचाओ" महा रैली होगी। आप से अपील है कि संविधान और लोकतंत्र को बचाने के लिए, इस रैली में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा ले और इस मुहिम को सफल बनाए। जय संविधान, जय हिन्द। #ChaloDilli — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 26, 2026

The Congress chief outlined two demands shared by opposition parties: Kumar’s resignation and the immediate suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Gandhi Rejects Delay

Responding to the traders’ concerns, Rahul Gandhi said the protests could stop within 30 seconds if Modi removed Kumar.

In a post on X on Monday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed solidarity with Delhi’s traders but argued that alleged electoral malpractice threatened their livelihoods, savings and future.

His remarks came after the CTI requested that the INDIA bloc postpone the rally until after November 10, when the festive shopping period concludes with Bhai Dooj.

Also Read: BJP Stages Nationwide Protests Against Kharge Over ‘Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jaayega’ Remark

Rs 10,000 Crore At Stake

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal warned that the rally could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000 crore during the peak festive shopping period, which includes Dhanteras and Diwali.

The traders’ body said around 20 wholesale and retail markets within five kilometres of Ramlila Maidan could be affected by traffic diversions, barricading and restrictions on public transport.

It also claimed that Delhi traders had already suffered losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October because of rallies, marches and road closures.

While acknowledging the right to peaceful protest, the CTI urged political parties to avoid large demonstrations near commercial hubs until the festive season ends.

Also Read: MP/MLA Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Amit Shah