DAC Clears Major Defence Proposals Worth Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore, Boosts Domestic Sourcing

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday granted in-principle approval to defence procurement proposals worth approximately Rs 2.12 lakh crore to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force. The approvals cover a wide range of military equipment, including artillery systems, helicopters, air defence systems, surveillance platforms and long-range drones. The Ministry of Defence said around 82 per cent of the proposed procurements would be sourced from Indian industry, reinforcing the government's push for domestic defence manufacturing and self-reliance.

Army Gets Major Boost

For the Indian Army, the DAC approved proposals covering High Mobility Vehicles, Self-Propelled Tracked Gun Systems, Gun Shot Response Systems (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH) and Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS).

The approvals also include platform-based Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles, long-range kamikaze drones and integrated surveillance and strike systems.

According to the Defence Ministry, the High Mobility Vehicles will improve logistics and operational mobility in challenging terrain, while the self-propelled gun systems will provide mechanised formations with enhanced mobility and firepower.

The GSRS will deliver real-time situational awareness, while VSHORADS will help counter emerging aerial threats. Counter-drone systems are expected to improve the survivability of tanks on modern battlefields.

The proposed Light Multi Role Helicopters will support reconnaissance, surveillance, combat, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance missions.

Navy, Air Force Upgrades

For the Indian Navy, the council approved the procurement of an Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and other major naval platforms.

The decoy system is designed to strengthen protection against modern anti-ship missiles, while the proposed indigenously designed and built platforms will enhance the Navy's combat capabilities.

The Indian Air Force received approval for helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar Systems.

Special Utility Helicopters will address the force's air transport requirements, while the weather radar systems will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas, supporting operational planning and safety.

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82% Domestic Sourcing

The Defence Ministry said approximately 82 per cent of the procurements covered by the approvals would be sourced from Indian industry.

The decisions support India's broader push to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing, reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and equip the armed forces with modern capabilities.

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