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English NewsCitiesPinarayi Vijayan Gets Relief From Kerala HC, FIRs Stayed In Rs 3.28 Crore CMRL Case

Pinarayi Vijayan Gets Relief From Kerala HC, FIRs Stayed In Rs 3.28 Crore CMRL Case

Kerala High Court stays FIRs and the VACB probe against Pinarayi Vijayan and family in the alleged Rs 3.28 crore CMRL bribery case.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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  • Allegations involve illicit payments to daughter Veena's company.

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted relief to former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family by staying an order directing the registration of an FIR against them in the alleged Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) bribery case. A Division Bench also suspended the FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) and its investigation until further orders. The court admitted appeals filed by Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas, listing the matter for hearing after four weeks.

FIR Probe Put On Hold

The bench, comprising Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John, passed the order while hearing appeals against an October 9 ruling by a single judge directing the VACB to register an FIR based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior advocates representing the appellants argued that the ED's findings did not establish a cognisable offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They also challenged the decision to issue the direction without hearing Vijayan and his family.

Vijayan's counsel, Siddharth Luthra, argued that the transactions were already being investigated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and questioned the need for another agency to investigate the same allegations.

The state government said it had complied with the single judge's order by registering the FIRs, although it did not agree with the ruling. The ED opposed granting interim relief.

Supreme Court Intervention

The family had approached the Supreme Court after the High Court rejected their applications seeking permission to appeal against the single judge's order.

On October 21, the Supreme Court stayed the VACB investigation for a week and directed them to pursue their challenge before a Division Bench. However, it did not stay the ED's investigation.

The High Court's latest order pauses the VACB proceedings pending further consideration of the appeals.

Also Read: Kharge Sets 2 Conditions Ahead Of November 1 ‘Vote Chori’ Rally, Issues Fresh Statement

Alleged Rs 3.28 Crore Payments

According to the VACB's FIR, Veena and her now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, allegedly received Rs 3.28 crore from CMRL and Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd under the guise of IT consultancy and marketing services.

The FIR alleges that Vijayan abused his official position to secure illicit financial benefits for himself, his daughter and her company.

Reacting to Monday's development, Vijayan said he had consistently placed his faith in the country's legal system and remained confident that the law would take its course. He described the High Court's decision as a reflection of that confidence.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Ex DMK Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Arrested In Alleged Rs 100-Crore Scam After HC Rejects Bail

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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Kerala High Court Pinarayi VIjayan CMRL Bribery Case
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