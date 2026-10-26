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English NewsSportsCricketMS Dhoni Takes On New Role Beyond Cricket, Set To Lead Mahi Clutchers

MS Dhoni Takes On New Role Beyond Cricket, Set To Lead Mahi Clutchers

MS Dhoni will lead Mahi Clutchers in Google Play Arena 2026, featuring six mobile games. Registrations are free, with the Grand Finale on December 19–20.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni's team joins new Google Play Arena.
  • Championship features open qualifiers for new and established teams.
  • Six mobile gaming titles culminate in December 2026 finale.

MS Dhoni is set to lead a team of his own into India's competitive mobile gaming scene, with the former India captain's Mahi Clutchers joining Google Play Arena 2026, a new championship organised by Google Play and NODWIN Gaming.

The tournament will bring together established esports organisations and players competing across six mobile gaming titles. Free registrations are open, with the competition set to progress through open qualifiers before the Grand Finale on December 19 and 20, 2026.

Dhoni's involvement is among the major talking points of the event. Known for his career in international cricket and the Indian Premier League, he will front Mahi Clutchers as the team competes for the title of India's leading gaming club.

Dhoni's Mahi Clutchers To Enter Through Open Qualifiers

Unlike a team assembled solely from established professionals, Mahi Clutchers will be built through an open qualification route. This gives aspiring players an opportunity to compete under Dhoni's banner and potentially earn a place in the team.

The championship will also feature prominent gaming organisations, including GodLike, S8UL, Orangutan, Apex Gaming and Revenant XSpark. Their participation sets up a contest involving existing esports communities alongside players looking to establish themselves through the qualification process.

Google Play Arena will feature six titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Free Fire MAX, MOBA Legends: 5v5!, Real Cricket, Chess.com and EA SPORTS FC Mobile.

The mix spans battle royale, multiplayer online battle arena, cricket, chess and football gaming, bringing different competitive communities into one event.

Google Play Arena 2026: Registration And Finale Dates

The championship will begin with open qualifiers, followed by further stages leading to the Grand Finale on December 19 and 20. Organisers have announced that registration is free, opening the competition to players who want to test themselves against the country's gaming talent.

The event is being positioned as a route from grassroots participation to national-level competitive gaming, with established clubs and new entrants sharing the same tournament platform.

For NODWIN Gaming, the championship adds another large-scale competitive event to India's growing esports calendar. Google Play, meanwhile, is backing a format designed to connect mobile gaming communities through competition and club representation.

Dhoni's presence gives the tournament an additional link to Indian sport, particularly for cricket fans who follow the former captain beyond the boundary. His Mahi Clutchers will now have to make their mark in a different arena, with the championship's open pathway offering players a chance to compete under one of India's most recognisable sporting names.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Google Play Arena 2026?

Google Play Arena 2026 is a new mobile gaming championship organized by Google Play and NODWIN Gaming. It brings together established esports organizations and players to compete across six mobile gaming titles.

Who is MS Dhoni's team and how will they participate?

MS Dhoni will lead his team, Mahi Clutchers, in the tournament. Unlike established teams, Mahi Clutchers will be built through an open qualification process, offering aspiring players a chance to join.

When is the Grand Finale for Google Play Arena 2026?

The Grand Finale for Google Play Arena 2026 is scheduled for December 19 and 20, 2026. The competition will progress through open qualifiers and further stages before the finale.

What mobile games will be featured in Google Play Arena 2026?

The championship will feature six mobile gaming titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Free Fire MAX, MOBA Legends: 5v5!, Real Cricket, Chess.com, and EA SPORTS FC Mobile.

How can players register for the Google Play Arena 2026?

Free registrations are open for Google Play Arena 2026. The competition will begin with open qualifiers, allowing players to test themselves against other talent.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket Mobile Gaming MS Dhoni Breaking News Esports ABP Live NODWIN Gaming Google Play Arena
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