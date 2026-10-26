MS Dhoni Takes On New Role Beyond Cricket, Set To Lead Mahi Clutchers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni's team joins new Google Play Arena.

Championship features open qualifiers for new and established teams.

Six mobile gaming titles culminate in December 2026 finale.

MS Dhoni is set to lead a team of his own into India's competitive mobile gaming scene, with the former India captain's Mahi Clutchers joining Google Play Arena 2026, a new championship organised by Google Play and NODWIN Gaming.

The tournament will bring together established esports organisations and players competing across six mobile gaming titles. Free registrations are open, with the competition set to progress through open qualifiers before the Grand Finale on December 19 and 20, 2026.

Dhoni's involvement is among the major talking points of the event. Known for his career in international cricket and the Indian Premier League, he will front Mahi Clutchers as the team competes for the title of India's leading gaming club.

Dhoni's Mahi Clutchers To Enter Through Open Qualifiers

Unlike a team assembled solely from established professionals, Mahi Clutchers will be built through an open qualification route. This gives aspiring players an opportunity to compete under Dhoni's banner and potentially earn a place in the team.

The championship will also feature prominent gaming organisations, including GodLike, S8UL, Orangutan, Apex Gaming and Revenant XSpark. Their participation sets up a contest involving existing esports communities alongside players looking to establish themselves through the qualification process.

Google Play Arena will feature six titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Free Fire MAX, MOBA Legends: 5v5!, Real Cricket, Chess.com and EA SPORTS FC Mobile.

The mix spans battle royale, multiplayer online battle arena, cricket, chess and football gaming, bringing different competitive communities into one event.

Google Play Arena 2026: Registration And Finale Dates

The championship will begin with open qualifiers, followed by further stages leading to the Grand Finale on December 19 and 20. Organisers have announced that registration is free, opening the competition to players who want to test themselves against the country's gaming talent.

The event is being positioned as a route from grassroots participation to national-level competitive gaming, with established clubs and new entrants sharing the same tournament platform.

For NODWIN Gaming, the championship adds another large-scale competitive event to India's growing esports calendar. Google Play, meanwhile, is backing a format designed to connect mobile gaming communities through competition and club representation.

Dhoni's presence gives the tournament an additional link to Indian sport, particularly for cricket fans who follow the former captain beyond the boundary. His Mahi Clutchers will now have to make their mark in a different arena, with the championship's open pathway offering players a chance to compete under one of India's most recognisable sporting names.