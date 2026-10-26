Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cyclonic Storm Arnab intensifies, nears Andhra Pradesh coast October 28.

West Bengal expects heavy rainfall, warns fishermen, Darjeeling landslides.

Odisha bans fishing, tourism, evacuates vulnerable areas, prepares shelters.

Cyclonic Storm Arnab is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several districts of West Bengal between October 28 and 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast, warning of squally winds. It has also flagged the possibility of landslides in Darjeeling district.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has stepped up precautionary measures in six vulnerable districts, banning fishing activities and tourist entry to hills, waterfalls and dams. The cyclone is forecast to cross the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, PTI reported.

Cyclone Arnab To Intensify, Cross Andhra Pradesh Coast

According to the IMD, the weather system over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal intensified from a deep depression into a cyclonic storm on Monday. It is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on October 26 and become a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

The system is expected to move north-westwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28. Maximum sustained wind speeds could reach 125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Heavy rain may continue in parts of these regions on October 29.

West Bengal Braces For Heavy Rain, Fishermen Advised To Stay Ashore

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in parts of south Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata, from October 27 to 30.

Heavy rainfall is likely in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia between October 28 and 30. The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri may receive heavy rain on October 29 and 30.

Squally winds with speeds of 35–45 kmph, occasionally gusting to 55 kmph, are expected along and off the West Bengal coast from October 27 to 29. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Monday.

The IMD has also warned of possible landslides in Darjeeling following the expected rainfall.

Odisha Bans Fishing, Tourism Activities In 6 Vulnerable Districts

The Odisha government has prohibited fishing and barred tourists from visiting hills, waterfalls, dams and other scenic locations in six districts as part of its preparations for Cyclone Arnab.

The districts identified as vulnerable are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed eight ministers to monitor preparedness measures in different areas.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire and Emergency Services and the police have been positioned in vulnerable locations.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: On preparations ahead of Cyclone Arnab, IGP of Fire and Emergency Services Dr. Umashankar Dash says, “In view of the cyclone forecast, six districts have been identified as a focus: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Ganjam... We are expecting strong winds, heavy rainfall and possible landslides. To mitigate these risks, we are deploying 225 teams of fire personnel, along with equipment and highly sophisticated vehicles. More than 100 boats are also being deployed in various areas... A state-level command centre is operating round the clock to monitor every rescue operation and situation. If required, additional manpower, equipment and vehicles will be deployed...” — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026

Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state would remain fully prepared despite the cyclone being forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast. He said the government was taking all necessary precautions and urged people not to panic.

Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the six districts will remain closed on October 28 and 29. Residents of thatched houses and low-lying areas are being moved to shelters, while pregnant women are being shifted to health centres in advance. Special arrangements have also been made for senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities.

Odisha Activates Emergency Response

The state government has prepared cyclone shelters with essential amenities and directed officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response. The leave of government employees in the identified districts has been cancelled, and control rooms have been opened to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

According to an official statement, 24 ODRAF teams and six NDRF teams have been deployed. District collectors have also been directed to evacuate people from low-lying areas in line with the state's zero-casualty objective.

The Agriculture Department has advised farmers to harvest and safely store crops that are 80–85 per cent mature. Dedicated agricultural helplines have also been set up to provide assistance.

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari said rain could begin in parts of the state from Monday under the influence of the approaching cyclone.

Andhra Pradesh Issues Alert As Cyclone Approaches

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the next three days would be crucial and urged residents to remain alert and follow safety advisories.

He cautioned people against lowering their guard as the cyclone continued to develop over the Bay of Bengal. Residents, particularly those in coastal areas, have been advised to follow official instructions and take necessary precautions.