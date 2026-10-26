IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketBallon d'Or 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming And Top Contenders

Ballon d'Or 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming And Top Contenders

Ballon d'Or 2026: Ballon d'Or 2026 takes place in London on October 26. Check the India start time, DAZN live streaming details and the full men's nominees list.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony held October 26 in London.
  • Kane, Mbappe, Yamal, Messi lead star-studded award contenders.
  • DAZN provides free global streaming for ceremony viewers.

Ballon d'Or 2026: The countdown to the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is underway, with football's biggest individual award set to be presented in London on October 26. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are among the names attracting attention ahead of the announcement.

The 70th edition of the awards comes with several leading players in contention, each bringing a different case based on individual performances, team achievements and contributions across competitions. Kane's scoring record and silverware with Bayern Munich, Mbappe's goalscoring numbers and Yamal's success with Barcelona have all featured in discussions around the men's award.

Messi also remains part of the conversation among fans, adding another major name to a field that includes established stars and younger contenders. The final outcome, however, will be determined by the award's voting process rather than predictions or public debate.

Ballon d'Or 2026: When And Where Will The Ceremony Take Place?

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium in London, England. The event marks the award's 70th anniversary and takes place in London for the first time.

The choice of venue pays tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, who became the inaugural Ballon d'Or winner in 1956. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 PM GMT, which translates to 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 27. 

Ballon d'Or 2026: How To Watch Live Streaming In India

Football fans in India can look for the Ballon d'Or 2026 live stream on DAZN, which has announced free global coverage of the ceremony across 200 markets. Viewers should check the platform for regional availability and any sign-in requirements before the event. 

An India-specific television broadcaster has not been confirmed in the available information. Fans can also follow ceremony updates, statistics and results through the official Ballon d'Or website. 

Ballon d'Or 2026: What Makes The Main Contenders Stand Out?

The men's shortlist features players from Europe's leading clubs as well as Lionel Messi, who represents Inter Miami. The discussion around the award centres on the balance between individual numbers, major trophies and performances in important matches.

Harry Kane has been highlighted for his goalscoring output and success with Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappe's individual scoring achievements have also strengthened his case, while Lamine Yamal enters the conversation after winning major honours with Barcelona.

Messi is another name drawing attention following his performances for Argentina. Other nominees, including Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Vitinha, add further competition to the field.

There is no official favourite until the voting outcome is announced. The Ballon d'Or recognises performances over the relevant season, with the final decision resting with the voters.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Full List Of Men's Nominees

The official men's shortlist features 30 players:

  1. Jude Bellingham
  2. Pau Cubarsi
  3. Marc Cucurella
  4. Ousmane Dembele
  5. Luis Diaz
  6. Bruno Fernandes
  7. Gabriel
  8. Erling Haaland
  9. Achraf Hakimi
  10. Harry Kane
  11. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
  12. Lamine Yamal
  13. Sadio Mane
  14. Marquinhos
  15. Lautaro Martinez
  16. Kylian Mbappe
  17. Nuno Mendes
  18. Lionel Messi
  19. Joao Neves
  20. Michael Olise
  21. Willian Pacho
  22. Julian Quinones
  23. Declan Rice
  24. Rodri
  25. Fabian Ruiz
  26. William Saliba
  27. Ferran Torres
  28. Dayot Upamecano
  29. Vinicius Junior
  30. Vitinha

Ballon d'Or 2026: Frequently Asked Questions

  1. When is the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony?
    The ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the London Palladium in London.

  2. What time will the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony start in India?
    The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 27.

  3. Where can Indian fans watch the Ballon d'Or 2026 live stream?
    DAZN has announced free global streaming coverage. Viewers in India should check DAZN for regional access and viewing requirements.

  4. Will the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony be shown on Indian television?
    An India-specific television broadcaster has not been confirmed in the available information.

  5. Who are the leading names in the men's Ballon d'Or 2026 race?
    Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are among the names being discussed, alongside the other players on the official 30-man shortlist.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony?

The ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the London Palladium in London. This event marks the award's 70th anniversary.

What time will the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony start in India?

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 27. This corresponds to the 8 PM GMT start time.

Where can Indian fans watch the Ballon d'Or 2026 live stream?

Football fans in India can look for the live stream on DAZN. The platform has announced free global coverage across 200 markets, but viewers should check for regional availability.

Will the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony be shown on Indian television?

An India-specific television broadcaster has not been confirmed in the available information. Fans can also follow updates via the official Ballon d'Or website.

Who are the main contenders for the men's Ballon d'Or 2026 award?

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Lionel Messi are among the leading names attracting attention. The discussion balances individual numbers, major trophies, and important match performances.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Oct 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe Football Harry Kane @football
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: India Star Lashes Out At Umpire After Controversial Dismissal At 199
WATCH: India Star Lashes Out At Umpire After Controversial Dismissal At 199
Cricket
MS Dhoni Takes On New Role Beyond Cricket, Set To Lead Mahi Clutchers
MS Dhoni Takes On New Role Beyond Cricket, Set To Lead Mahi Clutchers
Cricket
WATCH: Haris Rauf's Heated Exchange With Will Jacks Escalates Again After Umpire Intervenes
WATCH: Haris Rauf's Heated Exchange With Will Jacks Escalates Again After Umpire Intervenes
Cricket
India Coach's Message To Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Expensive India Return: 'Don't Chase Anything'
India Coach's Message To Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Expensive India Return
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Heavy Rain and 80 Kmph Winds Threaten Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Coast
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget