Ballon d'Or 2026: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming And Top Contenders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony held October 26 in London.

Kane, Mbappe, Yamal, Messi lead star-studded award contenders.

DAZN provides free global streaming for ceremony viewers.

Ballon d'Or 2026: The countdown to the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is underway, with football's biggest individual award set to be presented in London on October 26. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are among the names attracting attention ahead of the announcement.

The 70th edition of the awards comes with several leading players in contention, each bringing a different case based on individual performances, team achievements and contributions across competitions. Kane's scoring record and silverware with Bayern Munich, Mbappe's goalscoring numbers and Yamal's success with Barcelona have all featured in discussions around the men's award.

Messi also remains part of the conversation among fans, adding another major name to a field that includes established stars and younger contenders. The final outcome, however, will be determined by the award's voting process rather than predictions or public debate.

Ballon d'Or 2026: When And Where Will The Ceremony Take Place?

The 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 26, at the London Palladium in London, England. The event marks the award's 70th anniversary and takes place in London for the first time.

The choice of venue pays tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, who became the inaugural Ballon d'Or winner in 1956. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 PM GMT, which translates to 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, October 27.

Ballon d'Or 2026: How To Watch Live Streaming In India

Football fans in India can look for the Ballon d'Or 2026 live stream on DAZN, which has announced free global coverage of the ceremony across 200 markets. Viewers should check the platform for regional availability and any sign-in requirements before the event.

An India-specific television broadcaster has not been confirmed in the available information. Fans can also follow ceremony updates, statistics and results through the official Ballon d'Or website.

Ballon d'Or 2026: What Makes The Main Contenders Stand Out?

The men's shortlist features players from Europe's leading clubs as well as Lionel Messi, who represents Inter Miami. The discussion around the award centres on the balance between individual numbers, major trophies and performances in important matches.

Harry Kane has been highlighted for his goalscoring output and success with Bayern Munich. Kylian Mbappe's individual scoring achievements have also strengthened his case, while Lamine Yamal enters the conversation after winning major honours with Barcelona.

Messi is another name drawing attention following his performances for Argentina. Other nominees, including Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Vitinha, add further competition to the field.

There is no official favourite until the voting outcome is announced. The Ballon d'Or recognises performances over the relevant season, with the final decision resting with the voters.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Full List Of Men's Nominees

The official men's shortlist features 30 players:

Jude Bellingham Pau Cubarsi Marc Cucurella Ousmane Dembele Luis Diaz Bruno Fernandes Gabriel Erling Haaland Achraf Hakimi Harry Kane Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Lamine Yamal Sadio Mane Marquinhos Lautaro Martinez Kylian Mbappe Nuno Mendes Lionel Messi Joao Neves Michael Olise Willian Pacho Julian Quinones Declan Rice Rodri Fabian Ruiz William Saliba Ferran Torres Dayot Upamecano Vinicius Junior Vitinha

Ballon d'Or 2026: Frequently Asked Questions