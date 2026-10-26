Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant Set For India A Return? Big New Zealand Test Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant expected for final India A match.

Pant's return conditional on medical clearance for side strain recovery.

Match provides crucial preparation before the New Zealand Test series.

India could have two key players back in competitive action before their upcoming Test series against New Zealand, with Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant expected to feature for India A in the final unofficial four-day match.

The match is scheduled to be played against New Zealand A in Lincoln from November 7 to 10. While Bumrah is expected to take part, Pant's availability remains dependent on clearance from the BCCI medical team as he continues his recovery from a side strain.

Both players are part of India's squad for the senior men's Test series against New Zealand, making the India A fixture an important opportunity to build match readiness before the international assignment begins.

Pant's Fitness Will Determine His Return To Action

Pant has been working towards a comeback after sustaining a side strain during the Irani Cup in October. The injury forced him to miss Delhi's opening Ranji Trophy fixture and the first two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.

The wicketkeeper-batter has reportedly resumed light training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, including batting drills. However, he has yet to restart wicketkeeping practice, leaving his participation in the third unofficial Test subject to further assessment.

Pant's return would give him an opportunity to regain competitive rhythm ahead of India's two-Test series. The team management and medical staff will need to establish that he is ready to take on the demands of a four-day match before he is cleared to play.

Bumrah Set For Match Preparation Before New Zealand Tour

Bumrah is also expected to use the India A fixture as part of his preparation for the Test series. His time at the Centre of Excellence forms part of the return-to-play process required before he joins the national team for the overseas assignment.

The fast bowler last represented India at the Asian Games in Japan in early October, where the team secured the gold medal. He was subsequently rested for India's home white-ball series against the West Indies and the white-ball matches on the ongoing New Zealand tour.

The planned appearance against New Zealand A would provide Bumrah with competitive preparation before the senior Test squad travels overseas. His workload and readiness will remain important considerations ahead of the two-match series.

India Face New Zealand In Two-Test Series

India's Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin in Wellington from November 19 to 23, followed by the second match in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The gap between the India A fixture and the opening Test gives both players a potential opportunity to prepare in match conditions before the senior series gets underway.

India had already named Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra as Pant's replacement for the first two unofficial four-day matches against New Zealand A. Kushagra was also brought into the wider selection picture as cover for Ishan Kishan during the ongoing T20I series after Kishan sustained a right adductor strain.

For Pant, the immediate priority is medical clearance and a return to full training. For Bumrah, the focus is on completing the required preparation before the Test tour. Their participation in the third India A match would offer both players a potential final step towards the New Zealand series, although Pant's selection remains conditional on his fitness.