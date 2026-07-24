Cricketers Speak Out On Student Protests: Sachin, Shubman, Raina & More Share Views

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Players condemn police action on students, seeking quick resolution.

The controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak has escalated into nationwide student-led demonstrations. Students across the country have hit the streets demanding systemic reform and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the growing unrest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the public that the government is taking the paper leak matter with utmost seriousness and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Joining the national dialogue, several prominent Indian cricketers including legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Kaif, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina have shared their perspectives on the protests, calling for empathy, meritocracy, and constructive solutions.

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Shubman Gill

Indian ODI and Test team captain Shubman Gill took to his Instagram story to express his respect for young citizens raising their voices peacefully.

"As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream, and build the future we all desire. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in raising their voice peacefully. Education holds the power to shape our country's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect, and with the well-being of every student in mind. For the future of India."

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar offered a deeply reflective response, invoking the values taught by his father, who was a professor.

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. Early in childhood, he taught me a lesson: 'Failure is fine, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.' As adults in society, it is our responsibility to shape culture. A society that prioritizes outcomes over effort will look for shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed because their hard work didn't bear fruit, it is completely understandable. We must all ensure together that they never have to feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy they are the fuel of our success."

Tendulkar emphasized the collective role of society parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators in keeping the youth energized and protected. He advocated for building a culture that rewards diligence, promotes honesty, and ensures that merit wins out.

Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed strong concern over the harsh treatment meted out to student demonstrators.

"As a father, it pains me to see police misconduct against students protesting against flaws in the education system. The lathi-charge on young kids on the streets of Delhi must stop. I hope a resolution is found soon."

Shikhar Dhawan

Former opening batter Shikhar Dhawan highlighted the importance of balancing rightful youth aspirations with trust in national institutions.

"Our youth are the future of our nation. Understanding their dreams is vital, but equally important during difficult times is maintaining patience and placing trust in the government and our country's institutions. I believe every challenge finds its answer through patience. India always moves forward and will continue to do so."

Suresh Raina

Former all-rounder Suresh Raina advocated for peaceful dialogue as the pathway toward institutional improvements.

"Every challenge presents an opportunity to find better solutions. I hope the current situation leads to peaceful and constructive dialogue, resulting in thoughtful decisions that unlock new opportunities and secure a strong future for students, institutions, and the nation."

Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan voiced strong support for students, emphasizing the immense personal and financial sacrifices families make for education.

"Every student puts in years of hard work for a better future and their families make sacrifices along the way too. No paper leak should ever be allowed to take that hope. I have full faith that our country's authorities will ensure every one of them gets a fair chance. I also hope every possible step is taken to make sure this never happens again. Our students are our future. Protect their dreams."

Yuvraj Singh

Former World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh emphasized the importance of peace, safety, and constructive dialogue for students' well-being.

"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future."