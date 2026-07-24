Unusual Twist! India To Play As 'Visiting Team' On Home Soil Ahead Of Asian Games

In a unique scheduling arrangement, Afghanistan is set to play host to India in a three-match T20 International series in New Delhi this September, serving as a key preparation window for both teams ahead of the Asian Games in Japan.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the fixtures are slated to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15, and 17. While official confirmation from the boards is pending, the series will mark a historic milestone - the first time Afghanistan acts as the designated host for an international bilateral series against India.

Key Highlights of Proposed Series

Home Ground Away From Home: Due to political instability and a lack of international cricket infrastructure in Afghanistan, the nation has frequently used Indian venues - such as Dehradun, Greater Noida, and Lucknow - as its home base. However, this marks the first time they will host India on Indian soil.

Tight Schedule Ahead of Asian Games: The white-ball series fits into a narrow window between India's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka (concluding late August) and the Asian Games in Japan, which kick off on September 24.

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Context & Recent Form

Both teams last clashed in June when Afghanistan visited India for a single Test and three ODIs, where India dominated with a clean sweep.

For India, the short T20I assignment offers a chance to regain rhythm after a mixed run in white-ball cricket - including a surprising T20I series loss to Ireland, a 4-0 defeat against England, and an ODI series loss. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be playing their first T20I matches since the T20 World Cup earlier this year, aiming to fine-tune their short-format lineup before heading to Japan.

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