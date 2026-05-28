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HomeSportsCricketWest Indies Reveal Packed Home Season Featuring Sri Lanka, New Zealand And Pakistan

West Indies Reveal Packed Home Season Featuring Sri Lanka, New Zealand And Pakistan

Two-match Test series with Sri Lanka and Pakistan under the current ICC World Test Championship cycle highlight West Indies' home season.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 May 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Indies will host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan in 2026.
  • Test series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan are part of World Championship.
  • White-ball series against Sri Lanka, followed by ODIs versus New Zealand.

St. John's (Antigua): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled the full schedule for the 2026 men’s home season, featuring international series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

The highlight of the home season consists of a pair of two-match Test series with Sri Lanka and Pakistan that form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The season officially bowls off in Jamaica with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka from June 3–14, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is. The teams will then travel to Antigua for a two-match Test series scheduled for June 25–29 and July 3–7.

Attention will then shift to a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with Guyana hosting the opening three matches on July 11, 13 and 16, before the series concludes in Barbados with the final two encounters on July 19 and 21.

"As part of the finalised schedule, Barbados has been added as a host venue for the One-Day International series against New Zealand, with the final two matches now set to be played there," CWI said in a release.

The final leg of the home season will take place in Trinidad & Tobago, where the Men in Maroon will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series from July 25–29 and August 2–6.

The series will also mark a historic milestone for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever international Test match.

The West Indies currently sit in ninth place on the World Test Championship standings, having played eight matches so far this cycle.

Sri Lanka series schedule:

First ODI – June 3, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Second ODI – June 6, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Third ODI – June 8, Sabina Park, Jamaica

First T20I – June 11, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Second T20I – June 13, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Third T20I – June 14, Sabina Park, Jamaica

First Test – June 25-29, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda

Second Test – July 3-7, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda

New Zealand series schedule:

First ODI – July 11, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Second ODI – July 13, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Third ODI – July 16, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Fourth ODI – July 19, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Fifth ODI – July 21, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pakistan series schedule:

First Test – July 25-29, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Second Test – August 2-6, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams will West Indies play against in their 2026 home season?

West Indies will host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan for international series in their 2026 home season.

What types of matches will be played against Sri Lanka?

The series against Sri Lanka will feature three ODIs and three T20Is, followed by a two-match Test series.

Where will the ODI series against New Zealand be held?

The ODI series against New Zealand will be hosted in Guyana for the first three matches and in Barbados for the final two encounters.

What is significant about the upcoming Test series against Pakistan?

The Test series against Pakistan will mark the Brian Lara Cricket Academy's first-ever international Test match.

Published at : 28 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Indies WTC World Test Championship ICC
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