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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: SRH Owner Kavya Maran Left Stunned By Batting Collapse In IPL Playoff Clash

WATCH: SRH Owner Kavya Maran Left Stunned By Batting Collapse In IPL Playoff Clash

Kavya Maran’s reactions went viral as Sunrisers Hyderabad batting collapsed against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Eliminator Playoff clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 May 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 243, thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad collapsed from 51/1 to 57/4, losing early momentum.
  • Kavya Maran's disappointed reactions went viral during SRH's Eliminator chase.

RR vs SRH Kavya Maran Reaction: Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran found herself at the centre of attention once again, this time during the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals, as her reactions from the stands quickly went viral across social media. The high-pressure knockout game turned into a nightmare for SRH after Rajasthan Royals piled up a massive total of 243 runs. Cameras repeatedly captured Maran looking disappointed as her team's batting lineup crumbled during the chase. Following Ishan Kishan’s dismissal, she seemed particularly dejected and perhaps even a bit frustrated.

SRH’s Explosive Start Ends In Disaster

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an early setback when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a duck on just the second ball of the innings.

Despite the early wicket, Ishan Kishan came out attacking and briefly gave SRH hope with a blistering counterattack. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed boundaries all around the ground as Hyderabad raced beyond the 50-run mark before the end of the third over.

At one stage, SRH looked capable of pulling off something special while reaching 51/1 in rapid time. However, the momentum shifted dramatically within a few deliveries.

Hyderabad suddenly collapsed from 51/1 to 57/4, completely changing the complexion of the match. Kishan’s dismissal for a fiery 33 off just 10 deliveries proved to be a major turning point.

As wickets kept tumbling, broadcast cameras focused on Kavya Maran in the stands.

Also Check: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Heartwarming Sunil Gavaskar Gesture Before IPL Playoffs Carnage

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Blitz Put RR In Control

Earlier in the evening, it was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who completely shifted the momentum of the match in Rajasthan’s favour.

The teenage sensation delivered one of the most destructive knocks of IPL 2026, hammering 97 runs from just 29 balls. His innings included a barrage of sixes and boundaries that left SRH bowlers with no answers.

Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on a century, but his innings helped Rajasthan Royals post one of the biggest playoff totals in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals March Into Qualifier 2

The massive total eventually proved too much for Hyderabad to chase down. RR comfortably defended the target to eliminate SRH from IPL 2026 and book their place in Qualifier 2.

They will now face Gujarat Titans for a spot in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Kavya Maran during the SRH vs RR match?

Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was the center of attention for her reactions in the stands during the IPL 2026 Eliminator. Her disappointed and stunned expressions went viral on social media as SRH struggled to chase a massive target.

What was the final score of the RR vs SRH match?

Rajasthan Royals posted a massive total of 243 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase this target, leading to their elimination from IPL 2026.

Who was the star performer for Rajasthan Royals?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star performer for Rajasthan Royals, scoring a destructive 97 runs off just 29 balls. His innings was crucial in setting a massive playoff total.

What was the turning point for Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting innings?

The dismissal of Ishan Kishan proved to be a major turning point for SRH. After a strong start, their batting lineup collapsed from 51/1 to 57/4, shifting the momentum of the game dramatically.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 28 May 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan SRH RR IPL Kavya Maran Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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