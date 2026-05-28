WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Heartwarming Sunil Gavaskar Gesture Before IPL Playoffs Carnage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi touched Sunil Gavaskar's feet before IPL match.

Young cricketer's gesture of respect won fans' admiration online.

Sooryavanshi then scored 97 runs off 29 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral Video: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again grabbed headlines during the IPL 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but not just because of his batting. Ahead of the high-pressure knockout clash, the 15-year-old prodigy was seen sharing a heartwarming moment with legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar, and former India player and batting coach Sanjay Bangar during the warm-up session. The youngster ran to the broadcasting area and touched the feet of both cricket veterans, a gesture that quickly won admiration from fans online.

The wholesome moment became even more entertaining when Sooryavanshi attempted to touch presenter Jatin Sapru’s feet as well, prompting the anchor to hilariously jump away. Check it out:

Vaibhav Sooryavashi touched the feet of Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar before the match.



- Jatin Sapru quickly moved away when Vaibhav tried to touch his feet too. 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/xSmb0nccOU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026

The clip rapidly went viral across social media, with fans praising the teenager for remaining grounded despite his meteoric rise this season.

Sooryavanshi Produces Another Jaw-Dropping Knock

The memorable gesture was soon followed by a sensational performance on the field. Sooryavanshi lit up the Eliminator with a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls, completely dismantling the SRH bowling attack and pushing Rajasthan Royals into Qualifier 2.

The teenage batsman unleashed an extraordinary display of power-hitting, smashing 12 sixes and five boundaries during his explosive stay at the crease.

His innings played a massive role in helping Rajasthan cross the 200-run mark in a crucial playoff encounter. The knock also saw the youngster surpass Chris Gayle for the most sixes hit in a single IPL season, further underlining the incredible impact he has made in IPL 2026.

Also Check: Jofra Archer Brings Up Punjab Kings Collapse, Warns RR Amid IPL Playoffs

RR March Closer To IPL 2026 Final

Although Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on equalling Gayle’s record for the fastest IPL century, his innings had already taken the game away from Hyderabad.

Rajasthan’s bowlers later backed up the batting effort with a disciplined performance to comfortably defend the huge total and knock SRH out of the tournament.

The victory now puts RR just one win away from the IPL 2026 final, where defending champions RCB are already waiting after their dominant win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.