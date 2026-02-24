Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Controversy Engulfs Italian Cricket As Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

Controversy Engulfs Italian Cricket As Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

Shockwaves in Italian cricket days after their historic debut in the ICC T20 World Cup as harassment allegations surface against a senior official.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Italy Cricket Controversy: Italian cricket finds itself under intense scrutiny following serious allegations of sexual misconduct, emerging just days after the nation celebrated its historic debut at the ICC T20 World Cup. What should have been a landmark moment for the sport in the country has instead been overshadowed by controversy. According to a report by the BBC, claims of inappropriate behaviour have been made against Prabath Ekneligoda, the women’s cricket co-ordinator at Federazione Cricket Italiana (FCRI).

The allegation involves an incident in which he is accused of touching a member of the Italian women’s team inappropriately.

Police Complaint and Investigation Timeline

The report indicates that the player, whose identity has not been disclosed, filed a complaint with police in March 2025. An investigation reportedly followed later in the year, with developments unfolding over several months.

Authorities are said to have examined the matter in November, before Ekneligoda was questioned in December.

Ekneligoda is also known as the founder of Roma Cricket Club, a prominent cricket establishment in Italy.

The case has drawn widespread attention within the cricketing community, both domestically and internationally, given his administrative role in the women’s game.

Federation Responds to Allegations

In response to the developments, the Italian governing body issued a public statement reaffirming its stance on governance and ethics.

"The Italian Cricket Federation reiterates that its conduct is guided by principles of fairness, transparency and the protection of its registered members, as well as by the ethical and civic standards that underpin the sporting system," read an FCRI statement as quoted by the report.

The BBC report also notes that Ekneligoda’s legal representative has denied the accusations on his behalf.

The controversy has cast a shadow over a significant period for Italian cricket, as stakeholders await clarity on the outcome. The situation remains ongoing, with further updates anticipated as legal processes unfold.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Italy Italy Cricket Italy T20 World Cup Prabath Ekneligoda
