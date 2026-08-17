‘When Pothole Appears On State Road, I’m Blamed And Trolled’: Gadkari On 'Missing Link' Project

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has remained free of potholes for 27 years, while lamenting that such achievements rarely receive attention. Addressing the Festival of Thinkers Lecture Series organised by Symbiosis International University in Pune, Gadkari said the expressway, which he helped build, continues to remain in excellent condition. He also spoke about the recently completed Missing Link project and said he had faced criticism on social media over problems with a road project executed by the Maharashtra government.

Gadkari’s Pothole Remark

“I built the Mumbai-Pune Expressway 27 years ago. To this day, not a single pothole has appeared on it; the road remains in excellent condition, yet news about this never gets published,” Gadkari told the gathering.

His remarks came during a wider discussion on strengthening India’s infrastructure, human capital and business environment. Gadkari said better connectivity and greater opportunities were essential to unlocking the country’s potential and accelerating the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, officially known as the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, is India’s first six-lane, concrete, access-controlled toll highway. The 94.5-kilometre route connects Mumbai and Pune and has significantly reduced travel time between the two cities.

Also Read: ‘Bar Council Cannot Run A Law College’: Prashant Bhushan Tells Supreme Court

Missing Link Row

Gadkari also addressed criticism surrounding the Missing Link project, a major 13.3-kilometre bypass designed to avoid the accident-prone Khandala-Bhor Ghat section of the Mumbai-Pune corridor.

The bypass alignment opened in May 2026, providing an alternative route around one of the most challenging stretches between Mumbai and Pune.

Gadkari said he had been unable to construct the Missing Link during his tenure because the Forest Department had not granted the necessary permission. According to him, the Maharashtra government subsequently took up and completed the project.

“During my tenure, the Forest Department did not grant permission, so I could not construct the ‘missing link’ road. The state government has now built that missing link road. When issues arose with it, I was targeted on social media, even though the project was executed by the Maharashtra government,” Gadkari said.

The Mumbai-Pune corridor remains one of Maharashtra’s most important transport links, carrying substantial traffic between the state’s two major urban centres.

Also Read: UGC-NET Row: Over 50 NTA Staff Removed, Prahlad Joshi Orders Major Exam System Overhaul