Chennai Set To Host Historic Big Bash League Opener

Chennai: Chennai is set to host the Big Bash League’s opening match in December this year after a group of Cricket Australia officials visited the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

While an official announcement is awaited, an office bearer from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) told PTI that five officials from CA were present at Chepauk on Monday to inspect the venue and also met officials from the state body here.

These CA representatives were also present at the venue later in the evening during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier in February, two officials from CA had visited the venue to explore the possibility of hosting a BBL game here to tap the lucrative market in India.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)