Bristol Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt Ind vs Eng 4th T20 Against England?

India and England will face off in the fourth T20 International today at the County Ground in Bristol. The match is crucial for India, led by Shreyas Iyer, as they must win to keep their hopes of leveling the series alive. While India can no longer clinch the series, victories in both of the remaining matches would allow them to finish with a drawn series. However, if either of the last two matches is washed out due to rain, England will secure the series.

IND vs ENG 4th T20 Venue

The fourth T20I will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. India have pleasant memories at this venue, having defeated England by seven wickets in their only T20I here in 2018. A total of seven T20 Internationals have been played at the ground, with teams chasing winning four matches and teams batting first emerging victorious on three occasions.

IND vs ENG Match Time

The match will begin at 5:30 PM local time in Bristol, while the toss is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST. For viewers in India, the toss will take place at 9:30 PM IST, with the first ball set to be bowled at 10:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG Weather Report

The weather forecast brings encouraging news, with only a minimal threat of rain expected during the match. Conditions are expected to remain largely clear at the start of play, with no significant rain forecast around the toss.

The temperature is likely to be around 32°C at the start of the match, accompanied by light winds of approximately 10 km/h, creating favorable batting conditions. During the second innings, temperatures may dip to around 28°C, while the chance of rain increases slightly to 5 percent. Overall, weather is unlikely to have a major impact on the contest.

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

England Squad: Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Phil Salt (Wicketkeeper), Jordan Cox (Wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Josh Tongue, James Coles, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.