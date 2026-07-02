Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketBen Stokes Retires As Test Cricket's All-Time Six-Hitting King: All You Need To Know

Ben Stokes Retires As Test Cricket's All-Time Six-Hitting King: All You Need To Know

Ben Stokes holds the record for hitting the most sixes in Tests, leaving legends like McCullum and Gilchrist far behind as he signs off from international cricket.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ben Stokes retired, setting record for most Test sixes.
  • He hit 138 Test sixes, surpassing all previous batsmen.
  • Achieved 7,000 runs, 250 wickets, rare all-rounder distinction.

Ben Stokes Sixes Record Test Cricket: England's legendary all-rounder and now former Test captain, Ben Stokes, officially drew the curtains on his magnificent and lengthy international cricket career after the final red-ball bout against New Zealand a few days back. While his final Test match against the Kiwis at Trent Bridge ended in a bittersweet defeat for the Three Lions, Stokes ensured his exit would be carved into history. Upon his retirement, the Guinness Book of World Records officially certified him as the ultimate six-hitter in Test cricket.

The Historic Guinness World Record

Throughout the 149-year history of Test match cricket, many have tried to dominate the longest format with aggressive batting, but none have done it quite like Ben Stokes.

Stokes finished his international career with a staggering 138 Test Sixes, an unmatched milestone.

Also Check: Will Rain Spoil IND vs ENG 2nd T20I In Manchester? Check Weather Forecast

What makes this record truly special is how far ahead Stokes is compared to the game’s absolute icons of explosive batting.

Ben Stokes (England):  138 Sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand): 107 Sixes

Adam Gilchrist (Australia): 100 Sixes

Tim Southee (New Zealand): 98 Sixes 

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 98 Sixes 

As the list stands, only Stokes, his former head coach Brendon McCullum, and Australian icon Adam Gilchrist have ever crossed the illustrious 100-sixes mark in Test cricket. Even pure power-hitters like Chris Gayle is shy of the mark.

Stokes' Illustrious International Career

Ben Stokes leaves the international circuit not just as a heavy hitter, but as one of the finest all-rounders the game has ever witnessed.

Alongside South African great Jacques Kallis, Stokes is one of only two players in cricket history to achieve the double milestone of 7,000+ runs and 250+ wickets in Test matches.

In Tests, he scored 7,273 runs, including 14 centuries, and claimed 252 wickets in 122 matches.

Across 114 ODIs, he amassed 3,463 runs, took 74 wickets, and famously inspired England to the 2019 World Cup title.

In T20Is, Stokes played 43 matches, scoring 585 runs and picking up 26 wickets, while also playing a crucial role in England's triumphant 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ben Stokes considered an ultimate 'Big-Match Player'?

Ben Stokes was known for performing under pressure, being the hero of the 2019 ODI World Cup Final and anchoring the 2022 T20 World Cup win. His

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Test Cricket Ben Stokes Ben Stokes Retirement Guiness World Record
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ben Stokes Retires As Test Cricket's All-Time Six-Hitting King: All You Need To Know
Ben Stokes Retires As Test Cricket's All-Time Six-Hitting King: All You Need To Know
Cricket
Will Rain Spoil IND vs ENG 2nd T20I In Manchester? Check Weather Forecast
Will Rain Spoil IND vs ENG 2nd T20I In Manchester? Check Weather Forecast
Cricket
Delhi Premier League 2026 Full Squads: Complete Team Lists After Auction
Delhi Premier League 2026 Full Squads: Complete Team Lists After Auction
Cricket
Virat Kohli's Nephew Lands New Team In Delhi Premier League
Virat Kohli's Nephew Lands New Team In Delhi Premier League
Advertisement

Videos

Security arrangements: Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security and High Devotion
Delhi Monsoon: Monsoon officially arrives in Delhi-NCR after 5-day delay.
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy rains trigger widespread disruption across multiple Indian states.
SIT Probe: Special Investigation Team may visit Ayodhya for further investigation.
Mumbai Weather: Heavy rain warning issued amid rising concerns of waterlogging.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget