Ben Stokes Retires As Test Cricket's All-Time Six-Hitting King: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ben Stokes retired, setting record for most Test sixes.

He hit 138 Test sixes, surpassing all previous batsmen.

Achieved 7,000 runs, 250 wickets, rare all-rounder distinction.

Ben Stokes Sixes Record Test Cricket: England's legendary all-rounder and now former Test captain, Ben Stokes, officially drew the curtains on his magnificent and lengthy international cricket career after the final red-ball bout against New Zealand a few days back. While his final Test match against the Kiwis at Trent Bridge ended in a bittersweet defeat for the Three Lions, Stokes ensured his exit would be carved into history. Upon his retirement, the Guinness Book of World Records officially certified him as the ultimate six-hitter in Test cricket.

The Historic Guinness World Record

Throughout the 149-year history of Test match cricket, many have tried to dominate the longest format with aggressive batting, but none have done it quite like Ben Stokes.

Stokes finished his international career with a staggering 138 Test Sixes, an unmatched milestone.

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What makes this record truly special is how far ahead Stokes is compared to the game’s absolute icons of explosive batting.

Ben Stokes (England): 138 Sixes

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand): 107 Sixes

Adam Gilchrist (Australia): 100 Sixes

Tim Southee (New Zealand): 98 Sixes

Chris Gayle (West Indies): 98 Sixes

As the list stands, only Stokes, his former head coach Brendon McCullum, and Australian icon Adam Gilchrist have ever crossed the illustrious 100-sixes mark in Test cricket. Even pure power-hitters like Chris Gayle is shy of the mark.

Stokes' Illustrious International Career

Ben Stokes leaves the international circuit not just as a heavy hitter, but as one of the finest all-rounders the game has ever witnessed.

Alongside South African great Jacques Kallis, Stokes is one of only two players in cricket history to achieve the double milestone of 7,000+ runs and 250+ wickets in Test matches.

In Tests, he scored 7,273 runs, including 14 centuries, and claimed 252 wickets in 122 matches.

Across 114 ODIs, he amassed 3,463 runs, took 74 wickets, and famously inspired England to the 2019 World Cup title.

In T20Is, Stokes played 43 matches, scoring 585 runs and picking up 26 wickets, while also playing a crucial role in England's triumphant 2022 T20 World Cup campaign.