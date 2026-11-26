Pat Cummins has found support from an unexpected quarter as the controversy surrounding Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal returns to the spotlight. Former England captain Ben Stokes has spoken about the personal toll the renewed scrutiny could take on the Australian skipper, while Mark Wood has questioned whether the full account of the incident has ever been made public.

The discussion took place on the 'That's Not Cricket' podcast, hosted by Stokes and Wood. The latest debate over Sandpapergate follows fresh allegations in Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, and Cameron Bancroft's subsequent account of the events.

Ben Stokes Explains Why He Sympathises With Pat Cummins

Stokes acknowledged that captaining an international side comes with considerable pressure, but said the situation Cummins is currently facing is different from the usual demands of the job.

The England all-rounder pointed to the impact that public scrutiny can have on a player's family and partner, suggesting that the consequences of the controversy may extend well beyond the cricket field.

"When you play international cricket and you're captain of your nation, pressure is there, but that is comfortable pressure. It's then when you get into the situation like Cummins finds himself in now, where he's got the whole nation and potentially the world on top of him," Stokes said, as reported by Sky Sports.

He added that the situation could also affect those closest to the Australian captain, particularly his partner, who may have to deal with the emotional strain of seeing someone in the public eye face intense criticism.

Explaining his position, Stokes said: "So I have a lot of sympathy for him in terms of his life situation at the moment because of all that kind of stuff. The human side of it is that."

Stokes also expressed doubt that the complete account of the 2018 incident would emerge any time soon. While he said he had formed his own opinion after years in international dressing rooms, he did not want to add to the speculation.

"I don't think in the close future we are ever going to hear what truly happened, just because it's so deep," he said.

Mark Wood Questions Australia's Version Of Sandpapergate

Wood, meanwhile, was less convinced that Australia's bowling group could have remained unaware of what was happening during the ball-tampering operation.

The England fast bowler argued that players at the highest level understand how crucial ball maintenance is, particularly when reverse swing becomes a factor. He suggested that even if the bowlers did not know sandpaper was being used, discussions about altering the ball's condition could not easily have gone unnoticed.

"It is plausible they didn't know they had sandpaper. But they must have discussed it," Wood said.

He further questioned whether the bowlers could have been unaware of who was handling the ball and what the team was attempting to achieve.

"There is definitely a part of me that thinks there's more going on than what they're saying," he added.

The original scandal erupted during the third Test between Australia and South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, in March 2018. Television footage showed Bancroft using sandpaper on the ball, leading to suspensions for then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Bancroft.

Khawaja's autobiography has brought the episode back into focus. He alleged that awareness of the operation extended beyond the three players who received sanctions and also raised claims about ball-tampering during the 2017-18 Ashes and an earlier Test against South Africa in Gqeberha.

Cummins rejected the suggestion that Australia's entire bowling group knew about the use of sandpaper, calling the allegations "utter nonsense". He also criticised Khawaja for being "casual and flippant" about the reputations and careers of former teammates.

Bancroft subsequently published his own account in The West Australian, claiming that discussions about reverse swing involved the fast bowlers and that the plan had received encouragement from teammates and members of the coaching staff.

The latest comments from Stokes and Wood have added two different perspectives to a controversy that continues to divide opinion. While Stokes has focused on the personal consequences for Cummins, Wood believes important questions about the team's knowledge of the operation remain unanswered.