A coffee machine exploded at the Aam Aadmi Party's rally venue in Moga, Punjab, on Thursday, November 26. The incident occurred hours before Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were scheduled to attend.
Coffee Machine Explodes At AAP Rally Venue In Moga Ahead Of Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann's Visit
The blast left one person seriously injured after a piece of the machine struck his head. The machine was installed in the media block near the seating area reserved for VIP guests.
- Coffee machine exploded at AAP rally, injuring one critically.
- Accident occurred in Moga before Kejriwal, Mann's arrival.
- AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized BJP-Akali Dal alliance as
- Singh accused previous government of ruining Punjab with drugs.
A major accident was reported at the venue of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rally in Punjab's Moga on Thursday, November 26, hours before party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were scheduled to attend the event.
A coffee machine installed at the rally venue suddenly exploded, triggering panic in the area and leaving one person seriously injured.
According to reports, a piece of the machine struck the head of a person working at the venue. The injured person is said to be in critical condition.
The coffee machine was installed inside the rally venue, in the media block near the seating area designated for VIP guests. The explosion occurred ahead of the party's public meeting as it prepares for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
Sanjay Singh Targets BJP-Akali Dal Alliance
Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took a swipe at the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Singh dismissed the alliance, describing it as a political 'zero'.
"Akali Dal-BJP alliance in Punjab is 0+0=0," he wrote.
Singh also accused the previous Akali Dal-BJP government of ruining Punjab during its 10-year tenure, alleging that drugs had reached households across the state under its rule.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the AAP rally venue in Moga?
Was anyone injured in the coffee machine explosion?
Yes, one person working at the venue was seriously injured. A piece of the machine struck their head, and they are reported to be in critical condition.
What was Sanjay Singh's comment on the BJP-Akali Dal alliance?
AAP MP Sanjay Singh dismissed the BJP-Akali Dal alliance as a 'political zero' (0+0=0) on social media. He accused their previous government of ruining Punjab.