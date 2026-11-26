Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Coffee machine exploded at AAP rally, injuring one critically.

Accident occurred in Moga before Kejriwal, Mann's arrival.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized BJP-Akali Dal alliance as

Singh accused previous government of ruining Punjab with drugs.

A major accident was reported at the venue of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rally in Punjab's Moga on Thursday, November 26, hours before party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were scheduled to attend the event.

A coffee machine installed at the rally venue suddenly exploded, triggering panic in the area and leaving one person seriously injured.

According to reports, a piece of the machine struck the head of a person working at the venue. The injured person is said to be in critical condition.

The coffee machine was installed inside the rally venue, in the media block near the seating area designated for VIP guests. The explosion occurred ahead of the party's public meeting as it prepares for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Sanjay Singh Targets BJP-Akali Dal Alliance

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took a swipe at the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

In a post on social media platform X on Tuesday, Singh dismissed the alliance, describing it as a political 'zero'.

"Akali Dal-BJP alliance in Punjab is 0+0=0," he wrote.

Singh also accused the previous Akali Dal-BJP government of ruining Punjab during its 10-year tenure, alleging that drugs had reached households across the state under its rule.