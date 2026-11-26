Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kim Jong Un toured nuclear sites, urged wider tactical weapon use.

Kim stressed nuclear production expansion, an

He declared nuclear status non-negotiable for future dialogue.

South Korea urged North to comply with UN resolutions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured factories that make nuclear material, along with a research institute, and pressed for the wider use of tactical nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.

The visit took place on Wednesday, but the state news agency KCNA did not provide the location of the sites. Photos showed Kim walking between rows of what appeared to be centrifuges for enriching uranium. Analysts also spotted small, standardized tactical warheads such as the Hwasan-31.

What did Kim say?

Kim said North Korea's production capacity for nuclear material is being steadily expanded. He said tactical weapons should be used in different areas and for different missions, citing the danger from a hostile state on his border, referring to neighbor South Korea.

He also accused the United States of encouraging its allies to seek nuclear-powered submarines and to share nuclear weapons.

"Our possession of nuclear weapons is an absolutely irreversible choice as long as malicious forces exist that use nuclear weapons as a means of achieving hegemony," Kim said, adding that he would treat any attempt to deny North Korea's nuclear status, which was written into its constitution in 2023, as a declaration of war.

Kim said Pyongyang would not seek approval from other countries.

What does it mean for dialogue?

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea's Kyungnam University, said the visit signals Kim's desire to change the circumstances of any future talks on North Korea's weapons programs.

"This is not so much North Korea permanently closing the door to dialogue with the United States as a strategy of raising the bar: 'denuclearisation talks' are over, and if talks open in future, it will deal only on a 'nuclear state versus nuclear state' basis," he told Reuters news agency.

South Korean news agency Yonhap said this was Kim's fourth visit to a nuclear facility since September 2024. It came about a week after US President Donald Trumpvisited China for the APEC summit, where Kim did not publicly respond to an offer to meet.

Trump told the New York Post that Kim had not ignored it and that the timing was wrong.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Defense Ministry said Pyongyang must stop justifying nuclear development and implement UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.