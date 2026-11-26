Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals nearly acquired Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians.

MI demanded Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal for Hardik.

Royals rejected the terms, leading to negotiations ending.

Hardik Pandya Trade: Hardik Pandya's move away from Mumbai Indians could have taken him to a different IPL franchise before Punjab Kings entered the picture. Rajasthan Royals reportedly came close to securing the all-rounder, but negotiations broke down after MI made a significant demand involving two key players. Hardik's future had become a major talking point after Mumbai wrapped up their IPL 2026 ninth on the table. According to Times of India, RR were seriously pursuing the India all-rounder and had emerged as frontrunners at one stage.

Rajasthan Royals Made Strong Push For Hardik

According to the TOI report, RR's ownership representatives and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara travelled to Bengaluru to work towards completing the deal.

The negotiations, however, reportedly hit a roadblock when Mumbai Indians outlined their conditions.

MI are said to have wanted England fast bowler Jofra Archer and India opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal included in the proposed exchange, with them unwilling to send Hardik to Rajasthan without Archer being part of the package.

RR did not agree to those terms, bringing the discussions to an end.

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Hardik Pandya's return to MI in 2024 as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, had not delivered the expected results.

The five-time champions missed out on the playoffs in two of the three seasons under his leadership. The eventual outcome was a trade to Punjab Kings in exchange for fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

Jofra Archer's Importance For RR

Rajasthan Royals will head into the next auction with Rs 27.05 crore available, the fourth-lowest purse among the 10 teams, having retained big names like Jofra Archer and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Archer's retention is particularly notable given his previous association with both franchises.

The England pacer began his IPL career with Rajasthan, had a brief stint at Mumbai Indians before returning to RR.

Across the last two seasons, he has claimed 36 wickets in 28 matches for the Royals, being their top wicket-taker in 2025 and 2026.