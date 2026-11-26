Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suchith dismissed three key Mumbai batsmen in five balls.

His spell triggered Mumbai's collapse of eight wickets.

Despite Suchith's efforts, Mumbai won the match comfortably.

Jagadeesha Suchith turned Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy innings on its head with a remarkable spell that saw three basmen dismissed in the space of five deliveries. The Uttarakhand spinner struck during the 16th over of their 2026–27 Elite Group D encounter in Kolkata, removing Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube and Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. Sarfaraz departed after making 31 from 15 balls, while Dube was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Suryakumar lasted just two balls before falling for one run.

The sequence transformed the momentum of the innings, even though Mumbai did manage to post a 209-run total, which won them the match.

Suchith Sparks Mumbai's Dramatic Collapse

The damage did not stop with the three-wicket burst.

Mumbai lost eight wickets for only 36 runs, eventually being bowled out for 209.

Read More: This IPL Team Almost Had Hardik Pandya Before PBKS, But MI's Demands Stalled Deal

Suchith finished with impressive figures of 3/28 from his four overs, and conceded just three runs in his final over.

His performance gave Uttarakhand an opportunity to put pressure on Mumbai in the chase. However, the reply did not begin smoothly, with Uttarakhand reduced to 29/3 after five overs and were all-out on 123 runs.

Suchith Only Recently Joined Uttarakhand

Jagadeesha Suchith joined Uttarakhand ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season and has since taken on the role of an experienced all-rounder. He has also featured in the Uttarakhand Premier League.

The left-arm spinner is no stranger to the IPL, having previously represented three franchises, beginning his stint with Mumbai Indians

Suchith was part of MI's squad during their 2015 IPL title-winning season, but his journey later took him to Delhi Capitals in 2019 and then Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While he played his last IPL match back in 2022, his latest performance against Mumbai in SMAT offered a reminder of his ability to change a game in a matter of deliveries.