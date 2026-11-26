Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP unveils 2027 UP manifesto, emphasizing social justice, PDA.

Manifesto prepared with expert input, focusing inclusive development.

Akhilesh Yadav emphasizes PDA aims for social justice government.

Manifesto launch amid SP-Congress seat-sharing tensions.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, is set to unveil its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday, November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day. The party has already prepared the document, with social justice, inclusive development and its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach expected to feature prominently.

Before the announcement, Akhilesh Yadav will hold a meeting with the four-member core committee responsible for preparing the manifesto. The committee members are expected to reach his residence in Lucknow between 10.30 am and 11 am.

The manifesto is expected to outline the SP's political and economic vision for Uttar Pradesh as it prepares to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2027 Assembly elections. The party has indicated that the concerns of backward classes, Dalits and minorities will be central to its promises.

Samajwadi Party's 2027 Poll Manifesto

The SP constituted a dedicated team to prepare its manifesto, bringing together people with experience in administration, higher education and election management. The team includes retired bureaucrats who previously held important positions, as well as individuals who have retired from vice-chancellor positions at universities.

An agency specialising in election management also played an important role in the exercise. Different frontal organisations of the Samajwadi Party were included in the process to gather feedback and understand the concerns of various sections of society.

The manifesto preparation exercise involved separate teams focusing on the issues affecting women, farmers and young people. These teams travelled to different locations to gather ground-level feedback and identify the concerns that needed to be addressed in the party's electoral promises.

The committee also consulted experts through online meetings and sought suggestions from people in the industrial sector about measures that could support industry and address its requirements.

PDA Outreach, Social Justice To Dominate Manifesto

The SP has consistently projected its PDA formula, referring to Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities), as a central part of its political strategy. The party is expected to frame its manifesto around representation, equality, social justice and constitutional values.

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his party's political message through a post on X, saying the PDA community was now determined to form its own government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

"So far, the PDA has helped others form governments. This time, the PDA community has resolved to form 'our own PDA government' in 2027, usher in 'the rule of social justice' to end discrimination, and build a 'fraternal nation'. Together, we will win!" Yadav wrote.

The timing of the manifesto announcement on Constitution Day is also expected to reinforce the party's emphasis on constitutional values, social equality and inclusive development.

SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Tensions

The manifesto announcement comes amid growing uncertainty over seat-sharing negotiations between the SP and Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP's unilateral announcement of an initial list of five candidates has added to tensions between the allies, particularly over the Rae Bareli and Amethi Assembly constituencies.

The Congress has reportedly staked a claim to all 10 Assembly seats falling under the two Lok Sabha constituencies, both of which have close associations with the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi currently represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha, having won the seat in the 2024 general election after his mother, Sonia Gandhi, vacated it to enter the Rajya Sabha.

Amethi, which Rahul Gandhi lost to the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019, returned to the Congress in 2024 when veteran party leader Kishori Lal Sharma defeated Irani.

The seat-sharing negotiations are complicated by the parties' respective performances in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Congress failed to win any of the 10 Assembly segments under Rae Bareli and Amethi, while the SP secured six victories and the BJP won the remaining four.

Although the Congress and SP contested separately in the 2022 Assembly elections, they joined hands for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress won both Rae Bareli and Amethi and led in all 10 Assembly segments within the two constituencies.

With the SP having won six of these Assembly seats in 2022 and finished second in most of the remaining constituencies, the party has indicated that it is unwilling to surrender the seats it previously won to the Congress or any other alliance partner. This could make the negotiations over Rae Bareli and Amethi particularly challenging.